Golden Guitar winner Blake O'Connor has returned from the US inspired to knuckle down and write new songs.
"Being a part of the APRA SongHubs recently was a big part of getting those songwriting muscles moving again," he said of the short, intensive songwriting camp.
"I'd never done anything like SongHubs before; to be told at 9am who you'll be working with that day, write the song and come 6pm having to turn in a fully produced, completed track.
"It was a real test but one I thoroughly enjoyed. Working with super talented producers and artists such as Reuben Styles (Peking Duk), Graham Ritchie and Msquared was a whole lotta fun."
In 2019 O'Connor won Star Maker and released his debut album, Everything I Feel. Last year he released three singles - Willin' And Ready, Soul Feeling and Kickin' A Rock - and this year has returned to the touring circuit.
The first stop on O'Connor's US visit in July was, unsurprisingly, Nashville.
"I was thrilled to play a show at Johnny Cash's family farm with his nephew. That place had some stories. If only walls could talk," he said.
"That was followed by Elvis Presley's Graceland. I then headed down through the Mississippi, the real home of the blues. It was incredible to learn the history of where the heart, soul and pain of the blues derived from, seeing Muddy Waters' childhood home and playing the blues on the front porch of an old plantation house myself.
"I then caught some old-school jazz bands in New Orleans before flying up to New York City to visit some songwriting friends. I managed to catch my favourite songwriter James McMurtry live in Brooklyn while we were up there - what a show."
O'Connor is equally enthusiastic about his upcoming run of shows, which includes a gig at Lizotte's Newcastle on October 13.
"I've been listening to and learning from a lot of bands and it's inspired me to fuse a few different elements into my show," he said.
"There's still the country flavour that my fans love, but with a twist of blues, rock and soul incorporated into the mix as well.
"I'm stoked to finally get to the towns that I've been planning to get to for the past two years. I can't wait to be back playing in Newcastle - and there may or may not be a special guest popping in for a song or two."
Newcastle's Acacia Blue are still buzzing following the release of their debut EP Swimming Lessons at The Oriental Hotel at Cooks Hill on Saturday night.
"It was amazing. We had a full house," vocalist Kaitlyn Simm said. "Moodwatch warmed the crowd up for us and by the time we started, the vibe in the place was electric. I was shocked at the amount of people who knew our lyrics and were singing them back to me! The EP has only been out for a week."
The EP was recorded by the indie-pop five-piece in January with producer Dylan Thomas. Swimming Lessons has five tracks, including lead single Yvette.
"When we wrote the songs, I think the overarching theme was that we wanted to produce a body of work that felt nostalgic, like it could be in its own '90s coming-of-age movie," Simm explained. "I feel like we achieved that here."
The band formed in 2019 and won his year's University of Newcastle Band Comp.
"Initially it was just us girls," Simm said. "Emma [Audet] and I went through high school together, and she met Mariah [Murphy] through university. We found Reece [De Zilva] via a Facebook search and eventually Dave [Kent] joined when we met through a close friend. It's been the five of us ever since."
Catch Acacia Blue at at the Wicko tonight for the semi-finals of the Passport to Airlie Band Comp.
Singer-songwriter Amy Vee is performing at LEDA Gallery on Newcastle's Hunter Street on Saturday night alongside exhibition From the Dust by Giorgia Bel and Brittany Ferns. She has also been asked to sing a few songs with The Rumour at Lizotte's Newcastle on November 24 as part of their show You Oughta Know - The Songs of Alanis Morissette. Details at amyvee.com/shows.
The Chris Cornell Concept comes to The Cambridge Hotel on October 7. Kane Starkey (vocals), Lee Rolfe (guitar), Ross Flynn (guitar), Justin Ngariki (bass) and Paolo Di Pietro (drums) are fans of the late, great Cornell and want to bring his songs back to life "with power and sincerity". They'll be playing Cornell's solo music (Songbook is one of the best live albums, ever, in my opinion) as well as songs from his Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave days. Tickets are on sale now.
