Karin Adcock of Winmark and Lisa Bray of LMB add award-winning wines to their long lists of career achievements

By John Lewis
September 20 2022 - 11:00pm
Winmark owner Karin Adcock has revitalised the all-chardonnay Broke vineyard.

ONE was the founder of the Pandora jewellery company in Australia, the other an executive at a Sydney-based Japanese reinsurance company, and this month these two women have starred as wine producers.

