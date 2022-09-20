Newcastle Herald
nib Group will return $40 million in health insurance claims savings to eligible members, Mark Fitzgibbon says

September 20 2022 - 9:00am
NIB managing director Mark Fitzgibbon

NIB Group will return $40 million in health insurance claims savings to members in "recognition" of their reduced ability to access healthcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

