Conveyancing with care Advertising Feature

GUIDING LIGHT: Elizabeth Porter, director of Porter Veritas Conveyancing believes passionately in understanding her clients needs and treating them with care, honesty and empathy.

ELIZABETH Porter, Director of Porter Veritas Conveyancing, takes pride and enjoys guiding people through the process of buying and selling property.

Acting for vendors and purchasers across NSW - first home buyers, investors, those downsizing or upgrading - Elizabeth passionately believes in treating her clients with empathy and honesty.

"I'm a real hand holder, you might say, and I think the industry should be more like that," she said. "Shelter is a human need and buying or selling a property is an emotional stage in life. Time needs to be taken in order to respect and understand a client's individual needs."



Since starting her business Elizabeth has pushed to show care and empathy so that clients are listened to and are heard.

"There's nothing worse in any situation than feeling that your needs and concerns are not being understood," Elizabeth said. "Knowledge is power when buying or selling property."



The team at Porter Veritas strive to keep clients abreast of every step in the property transaction process so they can make informed decisions and feel in control.

"We treat our clients how we would like to be treated," Elizabeth said. "When a person has worked hard to secure a mortgage or save for a deposit to put a roof over their heads, or they are selling their family home filled with a lifetime of memories, it is crucial to show respect and acknowledgement.

"Our clients know and trust that we always act in their interests primarily - we act for them; they are our priority."

Porter Veritas service clients all over NSW and utilise the latest electronic conveyancing technology - PEXA.

"Some clients understandably are not initially comfortable with electronic means of communication and PEXA, however that's part of the process we offer - education and understanding," Elizabeth said.

"Our clients' constant positive feedback confirms that whilst our knowledge and advice is very thorough, our means of communication and explanation is just as important. We adapt to each individual client's needs, those who are tech savvy and those who are not."

The market is cut-throat at the moment and Elizabeth said clients can often feel the pressure the moment they step foot in the market.



"Despite being in a high pressure market, we don't cut corners. Our clients' protection is paramount," Elizabeth said.



"It's crucial to properly examine each matter with care and due diligence. In a fast pace market, there is a potential for errors which we are constantly on the alert for.

"We take instructions from our clients and take the necessary time to ensure a contract is bona fide, secure, and that our clients are protected - that's our duty and responsibility.

"Being familiar with the law and what constitutes a valid contract, we can properly protect our clients."

After settlement, Elizabeth says it almost feels like a break-up.

"We do develop friendships and positive relationships with clients, and I guess that's because with property and conveyancing it is a personal and trusted relationship, albeit for only six weeks of your life." Elizabeth said. "But that's what I love about this profession and what drives me to do the best for each and every one of my clients, knowing that they are respected, protected and satisfied."