Lachlan Webb steps up in major way for Maitland

Lachlan Webb rode a roller-coaster of emotions last week as Maitland qualified for the NPL grand final.
Webb came into the starting side for the injured James Thompson and played a key role in the 4-1 major semi-final win over Magic on Sunday. Webb's blocked shot just before half-time fell to Flynn Goodman for a tap-in, while his through-ball put Braedyn Crowley away on goals to earn a penalty for 2-1.
"Lachie Webb was disappointed on Tuesday night," coach Mick Bolch said. "He asked if he was any chance of starting, and I said 'no, we're not changing the team'. Then Jimmy gets injured that night and Lachie comes in and does a great job."
** Lambton Jaffas coach Shane Pryce expects to have Andrew Pawiak back for the preliminary final against Broadmeadow after he missed Saturday's 2-0 win over Olympic with an ankle injury suffered at training last Thursday night.
Reece Papas was under an injury cloud but got through 69 minutes, while Luke Remington played 87 in his return from a hamstring issue.
Pryce was pleased with the turnaround against Olympic after losses to Maitland and Magic the previous two weeks.
"We were a lot more concentrated in our build up and in trying to keep possession, and play through each line," Pryce said. "Our football content was a lot more than what it's been."
** Cooks Hill coach David Tanchevski has bolstered his ninth-placed side for their second NPL season, signing former Broadmeadow and Weston keeper Kane Runge from Dandenong, Tom Parkes from Lake Macquarie and Jets youngster Dom Archbold.
He was confident of keeping his key players and emerging talent from this year's campaign.
"The way we finished off the second round this year puts in a good position for next year," Tanchevski said.
