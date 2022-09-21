Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald letters: Rugby league can't afford to ignore trauma like Mario Fenech's

By Letters to the Editor
September 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mario Fenech opened up on his battle with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a type of dementia caused by repeated head knocks. File picture

IT was both very confronting and very sad watching the plight of ex-NRL legend Mario Fenech in the advanced stages of dementia at the relatively young age of 60 (Channel 7, Spotlight, Sunday night).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.