IT was both very confronting and very sad watching the plight of ex-NRL legend Mario Fenech in the advanced stages of dementia at the relatively young age of 60 (Channel 7, Spotlight, Sunday night).
It's no secret that a long career with multiple concussions and head knocks is the major contributor to his damaged brain and dementia, which was first diagnosed seven years ago.
Ian Roberts, another ex-player also suffering with brain damage as a result of multiple concussions, was also briefly on the program, which begs the question; how many ex-players are actually suffering from the debilitating effects of multiple concussions during their playing careers?
Is the NRL really serious about the concussion protocols in place to try and prevent players from developing brain damage post-career or are they more concerned with maintaining the product as a highly physical contest with an almost gladiatorial appeal which is the selling point for many who love the game?
The game it would seem is facing an ever-increasing challenge of trying to adapt to change and make the sport safer in order to protect the long-term welfare of its players but how to do that without losing the base appeal it has for so many who love the physical aspect?
The game may not have a choice in the very near future if the documented cases of ex-players with dementia keep mounting up.
MARIO Fenech is a gentleman of the game; he gave more than most on and off the footy field.
After watching Mario's story on Sunday night I call upon the NRL and rugby league supporters to get behind Mario and his family. Just a suggestion.
The NRL, as with most organisations today, are quick to gain favour with woke virtue signalling, let's get fair dinkum.
My partner and I support the National Jockeys Trust, being involved in horse racing and having a love for the sport we see and understand the risk jockeys put themselves under daily.
The NRL and supporters of the game need to get something similar going to support people like Mario.
We have Men of League; a wonderful support for ex-players that fall on hard times, but it's time to address the elephant in the room - players are succumbing to debilitating brain injuries at a young age.
So how about we honour Mario Fenech (the Maltese Falcon). I suggest the NRL raises funds for affected players with a "Give a fiver for 'the Falcon' round". Starting next year.
The money could be held in trust just like the jockey fund.
Let's get it done!
Mario, mate, we are here for you, buddy.
TONY Morley, (Short Takes, 19/9), I was also at the Station concert and I too thought it was fantastic.
Such a hassle-free fun event with hundreds of like-minded people all coming together to share a love of live music. Upon leaving, I asked a number of police officers if they'd encountered any problems.
They all said no, and that it was a very well-behaved crowd.
Who would have thought a fully licensed live music event would be completely drama free? I think the short answer would be: anyone who has ever attended such an event.
If the whingers stopped standing from the outside looking in and actually took part, they might see how much joy live music brings to so many, and how harmless it is, then maybe they might stop the complaints.
I will never understand the logic of anyone who moves to a vibrant city and expects it to be similar to a quiet suburb.
But the more they moan, the more live music venues get shut down, often along with surrounding businesses, then the whingers only have themselves to blame if their property values go down.
AS we are to be voting in a referendum to change our constitution to recognise Indigenous people with the voice, why not also have another referendum for the federal government to recognise local governments?
When once an elected councillor, I was horrified to realise that our Constitution doesn't recognise local governments.
I know why the feds don't, they would have to throw more grant monies to local governments.
The state governments control all local governments with their laws, and local governments collect our payments through rates, waste management charges, ordinance fines and now parking fines.
I've got a good idea. Why don't we have a general election, a voice referendum, and a referendum on local governments recognition in the constitution at the next general election and a future plebiscite for a republic at future federal election?
Think of the money we would save.
NEVER was the saying "laughing all the way to the bank" more apt than in the latest news that Vales Point power station is to be sold for circa $200 million.
Bought by a consortium headed by Trevor St Baker and Brian Flannery in 2015 for $1 million, without any clean-up liability for pollution that occurred before Delta took over, now they are walking away with an obscene profit.
Mike Baird, the then premier, and Gladys Berejiklian, then treasurer, who oversaw the original sale, should hang their heads in shame.
The NSW taxpayer has been dudded once again.
GREENS senator Mehreen Faruqi had a moment of fame or notoriety when she called the late Queen Elizabeth a leader of a racist empire.
It was a comment that appeals to many because we rather like to wallow in the belief that we are persecuted, but in this case it's incorrect.
The British Empire was not racist; it was exploitative of the vulnerable regardless of colour, religion or anything except wealth.
The Celts from northern Scotland, and the Irish, got treated just as poorly as those in India, while the poor in England were enslaved and sent to Australia where they could end up in the hell holes of Norfolk Island, Pinch Gut, Maria Island or the infamous Port Arthur which must rival or surpass the Chinese re-education camps for inhumanity.
Ms Faruqi's comments might come back to bite her as apparently she is the owner of three investment properties; a holding that leaves her vulnerable to accusations of exploiting all those Australians struggling to own their own home.
I AM in total agreement with Derek Thompson, (Short Takes 19/9), in regard to Wests' non-action on Caitlin Moran's posting about the Queen's passing. She was very rude and disrespectful.
FURTHER to my comments about music in Newy. I go to one of my favourite venues on Sunday arvo to see one of my favourite bands and what do I see? Staff walking around with noise monitors! From 2-6pm mind you. Why should venues be so scared of the powers that be, that they get bands to turn their music down to a whisper? (Slight exaggeration) Are there so many wowsers in town now that we have venues shaking in their boots about being shut down? Sad, very sad.
JUST when we have been told that the science is settled, a recent international study of major weather and extreme events has found no evidence of a "climate emergency" in the records to date. The study provides a long-term analysis of heat, drought, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and ecosystem productivity and finds no clear positive trend of extreme weather events. For a group of scientists to find no evidence that our recent weather events were not climate emergencies is mind-blowing. So does this mean our recent floods and bushfires were normal recurring events that for those of us who have been around for more than 50 years already knew. Maybe the science is not settled?
SO according to Short Takes, 20/9, by a writer with letters after his name, the potato famine in the mid 1800s was caused by the English, not by the potato blight, which was worldwide not just in Ireland. The English did not steal the Irish spuds, just refused to ban the export of them. Get your facts right.
COME on Steve Barnett, didn't you promise to move to Venezuela if the ALP won the federal election? You can still read the Herald online and send your amazing political insights from afar!
THE AUKUS debacle is easily fixed; include the French in the deal and we can call it FAUKUS. At least then the acronym will reflect the real purpose of this farce.
WITH a state election looming next year, I have been wondering if this would be a good time for all those candidates who hope to be elected should all undergo full medicals. Too many times when pollies get caught out with misdemeanours they claim they have sudden onset "amnesia". If they all had checks then this could save the decent folk the chance of a by-election. Perhaps criminal investigation checks would also be in order. Most people must have these checks before employment.
