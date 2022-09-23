A magic six for Skelcon Advertising Feature

Skelcon owner and director Joel Skelton has won Young Builder of the Year at the 2022 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence in Building awards. Picture supplied

Skelcon construction and design company has come a long way in just 10 years. A very long way.

From start-up in a rumpus room, Skelcon has grown to two businesses employing 50 staff.

Its latest projects have scored the company a remarkable five trophies at the 2022 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards, as well as Young Builder of the Year accolade for Skelcon director Joel Skelton.

"When I started Skelcon, everyone told me I was crazy," Joel said.



When I think about Skelcon's greatest achievements, I can't go past the Skelcon team. - Skelcon director Joel Skelton

"My wife Gemma and I had twins on the way, but I knew I wanted to create a business that was unlike anything the construction industry had seen before.

"Just two weeks after the twins were born, I handed in my notice at a large construction company to start building Skelcon.

"The vision was to create a culture where everyone works together, and run a company where everybody involved in a project wins, including our clients."

For the first seven months, Joel ran Skelcon from a desk in his parents' rumpus room. "I spent a lot of time working on the brand and getting our name out there," he said.

"When I think about Skelcon's greatest achievements, I can't go past the Skelcon team.



"The staff who work with, and for, Skelcon have been instrumental to our growth.

"Of course, I'm proud of every project we've delivered, but having a team who are passionate about giving our clients the best experience and a brilliant end product is something I don't take for granted.

"From the initial consultation through to the final handover, our team are there to walk our clients through the process and provide peace of mind that everything has been considered and taken care of."

In 2021, Skelcon introduced an in-house design team to the mix and launched its own joinery facility.

"Now, in our 10th year, we have welcomed a Healthcare Relationships Manager to the team, dedicated to our clients in the medical industry, which is one of the largest industries we work with." Joel said. "Bringing these services under the Skelcon banner means we can provide our client with a streamlined, personalised experience, with a team they can trust."

In the MBA Awards, Skelcon won Best Commercial Project under $10M for Tallowood lifestyle village's clubhouse; Best Extension and Renovation $1M-$5M and Best Use of Timber at Mount Pleasant Winery; Best Interior Fitout $400K-$900K for Vamp Cosmetic Clinic; and Best Interior Fitout $300K-$400K for Indulgences Beauty Salon.