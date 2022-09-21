Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Lake Macquarie: Confident Kids program provides free kids' activities and workshops

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 21 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The SES will conduct workshops to teach children about flood safety. Picture supplied.

LIFE-SAVING lessons with emergency services crews, workshops to combat social anxiety and yoga classes are hoped to teach kids how to stay safe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.