LIFE-SAVING lessons with emergency services crews, workshops to combat social anxiety and yoga classes are hoped to teach kids how to stay safe.
It's all part of Lake Macquarie City Council's (LMCC) first Confident Kids program, designed to build resilience and improve overall wellbeing.
State Emergency Service Swansea commander Jake Hoppe said his unit will host four workshops at Pelican Foreshore on September 27 and October 6.
"Lessons around flood safety have the potential to save a life," he said.
"We'll share insight into how floodwaters work and how to stay safe.
"Kids will have the opportunity to challenge their physical and emotional strength as they climb, jump and hop their way through the obstacle course."
The Confident Kids program includes 20 pop-up play sessions and 15 workshops that run until June next year.
There's a free yoga session on September 30, a social anxiety workshop on October 20 and three playtime sessions from November 4 to connect families with support services and allied health.
LMCC children and families community planner Erin Pascall said the aim is to strengthen community networks.
"We are excited to be supporting children and families as they build confidence and connections within their community," she said.
Events are free but bookings are essential.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
