CHICKEN is serious business at Birdie.
The dine-in and takeaway store at The Junction opened in late August serving rotisserie chickens, burgers, sides and fresh, hearty salads.
Getting the chicken right was a top priority for Birdie co-owner Tom Glenwright who, after an extensive search for a supplier, found himself in Victoria scouting the produce at Bannockburn free-range chicken farm.
"Everyone has seen the price of poultry go through the roof in the past 24 months and we weren't too put off by the price, we just wanted to find the best product," Glenwright says.
"I went down to the farm in Melbourne and they just looked like very happy, healthy hens.
"That comes down to the taste, too.
"The rotisserie we have is very good, so when you cook these chickens it's about getting that nice char on the skin, but also we had to find chicken that retained its moisture and its flavour profile.
"Bannockburn was a standout in that respect."
Glenwright knows his chicken.
He also owns Village Rotisserie in San Francisco.
When he returned to Australia to renew his visa, Glenwright realised how much he missed it, so he stuck around and decided Newcastle was the place for his next hospitality venture.
Teaming up with long-time friends (and brothers) Joel and Dan Turner, who own the Bennett Hotel in Hamilton, the trio came up with the concept of Birdie - a fast food takeaway shop with healthy options and a focus on quality.
Glenwright says it's about filling a gap in the market.
"Fast food doesn't necessarily have to be bad food, and we wanted to be able to deliver really good, delicious, fast, healthy food," he says.
"We wanted to be able to offer variety because everyone is so time-poor these days, so mum or dad might want to just come in and grab a roast chook and a salad, or a couple of sides for dinner.
"Then you have got the crew coming down from the beach who just want to grab a couple of burgers.
"We don't want to try to do everything, we just want to be able to know that the food that we are delivering is on point with what we see the consumers wanting at the moment, which is fast, clean, healthy delicious food."
Glenwright says the response has been "overwhelming" since they opened for lunch and dinner a month ago.
The fried chicken burgers are proving most popular with diners, alongside the rotisserie chicken that can be ordered as a meal pack for one, or as a whole bird with a choice of sides ranging from hot chips to salads.
Burgers include The OG with grilled breast, cheese, lettuce, mayo; Village Burger with grilled breast bacon, cheese, avocado, lettuce and house sauce; and Fried Chicken with marinated chicken, slaw, cheese and pickles or, for a tuck shop classic, a rotisserie chicken, chip and gravy roll.
For vegetarians, there's a halloumi roll with avocado, slaw, mint, aioli and agave.
And, be warned, the burgers are a very generous size.
If you don't want a burger and chips, there are lighter options.
The salad bar offers up to seven options, which are made fresh daily. These include kale, corn, avocado and dill salad; pea, broccoli, avocado and edamame salad; Israeli couscous with roasted veggies; cauliflower and risoni pasta salad; Greek salad, traditional slaw; and a herbed horseradish potato salad.
Salads can be ordered as sides or as a bowl, with the option to add shredded rotisserie chicken (or halloumi for vegetarians).
There's also a kids menu, and a range of shakes and cold drinks.
Future plans include a rotating burger menu and a move towards Nashville-style fried chicken.
All food is available to take away, or eat in and soak up the shop's modern, sleek design.
Birdie is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 8pm, with plans to soon open seven days a week.
