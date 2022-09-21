A FINAL concept plan has been thrashed out for the $2 million Rathmines Skatepark and Youth Hub development, expected to draw skaters from across the region to Lake Macquarie.
Lake Macquarie City Council (LMCC) has submitted a development application for the project, complete with an advanced pump track, quarter pipe, half basketball court and barracks style shelters near the iconic heritage listed RAAF flying boat base.
Tweaks to the final concept are the result of feedback from the community, and LMCC community assets coordinator Brent Wellham said it's one part of a bigger project.
"We went out a while ago now with two different concepts, and the community voted on a preferred," he said.
"There is a pump track component and the shape and scale has changed, so it's been revised to incorporate more advanced designs.
"There is a need on the western side of the lake for increased infrastructure and through consultation, skate parks and pump tracks are fairly high on the agenda at the moment."
The skate park is one of a number of developments at Rathmines Park, along with a destination level play space, events and recreation areas, parking, toilet facilities and overall foreshore park infrastructure.
Mr Wellham said he's quietly confident the community will be impressed with the skate park plans.
"We put two designs forward and the feedback was good on both," he said.
"A half basketball court was a must, as was a good pump track, so I think they should be pretty happy with it.
"We've also incorporated elements into the design that talk to the RAAF history and heritage with graphics and overlays that mimic the aircraft art and history and pay homage to the original site."
The council is waiting on feedback from Heritage NSW and council approval.
The best case scenario would see construction begin by the end of June 2023, ready for the end of next year.
The site is bordered by busy Stilling Street and Dorrington Road to the north and east, tennis courts, cricket and soccer fields to the west.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
