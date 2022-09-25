Deborah Kelly's biggest fantasy has a life of its own.
Creation is the name of this project, currently showing as an exhibition across the whole of the The Lock-Up, and reaching its peak on Sunday, October 2, with a performance trek in costumes and masks from The Lock-Up creative space at 90 Hunter to Newcastle City Hall, followed by a song and dance performance of works related to its major themes at 7pm on that same night.
The Sydney-based artist has a long and strong history of work that speaks directly to protest against the political establishment, and Creation is perhaps the height of her career, involving collaboration with writers, poets, dancers, singers, costumiers and a legion of workshop participants over seven years.
Kelly's world of Creation is easily summarised in eight words which roll off her tongue like a preacher in mid-sermon: A queer insurrectionary science fiction climate change religion.
Based The Liturgy of the Saprophyte which she commissioned SJ Norman to write, among other things, it calls together a kinship of excluded beings - including bacteria, the vulture, fungus, spider, the rodent, the serpent.
"It does feel like it took me until now to have the wherewithal and the chutzpah really, to try and pull off something so epic, so frankly, ridiculous," she says.
The seeds of the concept were planted when Donald Trump began his campaign for the US presidency in about 2015. "I just thought, reality's broken, I might as well found a religion," Kelly says of the moment..
The first public unveiling of the concept came during a food workshop for the religion in 2019 at Adhocracy, Vitalstatistix annual hothouse for creative development and critical discussion of experimental, multidisciplinary arts projects in Adelaide.
The dance element of Creation came to life at Liveworks at the Carriageworks in Sydney and collage-making workshops were held in Darwin, Sydney and Kandos, drawing on Kelly's enormous haberdashery collection - where she read from the liturgy as participants turned ideas into shapes.
Creation is full of artistic symbols. The animation film that accompanies it is surreal wonderland of music and imagery. Like any good religion, it has its own disco anthem, performed by Lupa J.
Of course, it has a set of art objects and symbols, song and dance that reinforce its messaging.
Kelly's interactive methodology includes building new elements as the show tours. It was first shown at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, then Lismore, Brisbane and the Sydney Opera House before Kelly began a residency at The Lock-Up in Newcastle in August where she has added dance (Catapult), poetry (The Mass of the Bees by Kerri Shying) and music (combining her Sydney choir with a Newcastle choir under the direction of Natasha Rusterholz) to Creation.
Kelly calls herself the instigator of the project.
"It's just a way of explaining my role," she says. "Because so many other artists are involved, and they are not working to my direction. I give them a set a precepts and they run with it and turn it into something I couldn't have possibly imagined."
Who is the audience for this extravaganza?
"Well, to be honest, most people, when I say I'm founding a queer insurrectionary science fiction climate change religion, once people pass all those adjectives, they say, 'where can I sign up'," she says. "So it's for those people. For those people who feel excluded, who feel our planet, our global hurtling towards planetary destruction, fills us with grief and rage.
"And the lack of action on the climate emergency is so devastating, so hard to talk about, that perhaps approaching it in a worshipful way, and having a community with whom to do it, not to mention fabulous costumes and the disco anthem.
"You know, these are extremely difficult times in the history of the planet, and it's hard to live through, it's hard to live through without succumbing to despair.
"And so, having a kind of gathering point or portal, that acknowledges and honours the rage and grief, of humanity and all the other species at this time, with a whole lot of of culture around it, songs to sing, poems to recite, costumes to wear, I think that gives, it alleviates loneliness and despair, in a little way. That's the best it can do."
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.