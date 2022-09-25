Newcastle Herald
Holly Macdonald wins the Maitland Regional Art Gallery's Brenda Clouten Memorial Art Scholarship

By Jo Cooper
September 25 2022 - 3:00am
Holly Macdonald with her winning work 'This Water Thinks A Lot About Moving'. Picture Maitland Regional Art Gallery

A distorted wrought-iron gate near her inner-city Newcastle home inspired Holly Macdonald's ceramic installation sculpture, which has won the Brenda Clouten Memorial Art Scholarships prize.

