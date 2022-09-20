L-plate driver in stolen car leads police on pursuit through Hamilton South

POLICE arrested and charged an L-plate driver after he led officers on a pursuit through the streets of Hamilton South in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
About 3.15am police were conducting proactive patrols in the Hamilton area when they came across a stolen car.
The vehicle had been taken from Broadmeadow a few days prior and the theft was reported to police.
Officers initiated a pursuit, which ended with the arrest of a 31-year-old Maryville man.
He was charged with police pursuit - not stop - driver dangerously, take and drive conveyance, goods in custody, learner not accompanied, an outstanding warrant and breach of bail.
He was refused bail and will appear in court at a later date.
Read also:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.