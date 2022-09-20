Meg Purser program brings support for next wave of Newcastle women's surfers

Philippa Anderson was more than happy to help the newly formed Meg Purser Pathway Program when organisers wanted nominees from the next generation of Newcastle women's surfers to support.
The 30-year-old qualifying series veteran, a Surfest champion at 17, put forward Amelie Bourke, Logan Dalton and Ellie Lambkin as worthy recipients. Anderson, though, did not expect to join them as beneficiaries of the program.
"I thought it was for the young girls," Anderson said on Tuesday after the program and Surfest 2023 were launched at Merewether Surfhouse.
"Obviously I still need help every now and then, and I was extremely blown away to be a part of the program.
"It's financial support, which is just incredible. Still for me, it goes such a long way. I fly internationally, so it definitely adds up.
"And it's really cool to see it's an ongoing thing. There are a lot of young girls in Newcastle who aspire to be professional surfers and they now have something to look forward to as they get older, to get some support."
The program was created in the memory of Purser, a much-loved Newcastle marketing and public relations professional who died last year from breast cancer.
Purser was a huge supporter of the crowdfunding campaigns which have ensured the survival of the Surfest women's contest in recent years. Part of funds raised through those Surfest functions will now be used for the program.
"Just hearing the team and hearing Meg's friends and family say how she was devoted to helping everyone, it's so cool to be part of the program," Anderson said.
"And she loved Surfest so it's really cool to honour that and continue a legacy in the Newcastle surfing community."
As for Surfest, the annual festival will return in February-March next year with a familiar schedule.
The main men's and women's contests will remain 5000-point qualifying series events, held from March 20-26. Surfest starts in mid-February with the Port Stephens wildcard trials.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
