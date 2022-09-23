Cutting edge experience Advertising Feature

The Lumberjack Tree Service provides tree removal and maintenance services to residential and commercial properties in the Hunter Valley, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie regions. Picture: Supplied

When it comes to pruning trees there's no job too big or too small for The Lumberjack Tree Service.

Company founder and Managing Director Michael Allen has been at the cutting edge of tree care maintenance in the Hunter for more than twenty-five years.



Mick and his passionate, tight-knit team of tree surgeons have built an enviable reputation across domestic and commercial spheres, as well as government contracts, based on dependability, capability and total respect for customer needs.



Be it tree removal, pruning, stump grinding, mulching, land clearing, excavation, back filling or storm services - The Lumberjack Tree Service handles it all.

"Our philosophy is clients don't pay until they're happy with the job," Mick explained.



"We've always gone with that and as a result we don't need to advertise much. Word of mouth is our driver and we are flat out."

Mick's tree surgeon pedigree stretches back nearly a century to his grandfather who was a linesman who helped clear a path for power lines over the Blue Mountains.

Mick's father followed in his father's footsteps establishing a tree pruning business at Forbes, from where the family hails. Mick worked for his father for some years before striking out on his own in the Hunter in the early 1990s. Now Mick's son is following the family tradition working for The Lumberjack Tree Service.

The business hold contracts with the NSW Department of Education and Catholic Education Systems for school across the valley as well as the NSW Department of Housing.

"We're fully insured up to $20million in public liability, worker's comp, all the vehicles and chippers are covered, everything's on the books," Mick explained. "You have to be in this line of work because schools and government departments can't afford anything to go wrong."

The Lumberjack Tree Service is also a first responder for the SES when the region is under attack from the elements, and with the threat of summer storms looming, now is the time to consider crown thinning.

"Spring brings on a lot of growth and if a tree gets too thick, it can act like a sail in high wind and become dangerous," Mick said. "Crown thinning is a pre-emptive process where you remove branches strategically to reduce drag, and with that the risk of damage to property. It also positions the tree for future growth letting in more light and air circulation."

If a tree needs to be removed, Mick's team have the experience and know-how - doesn't matter what size tree or where it is, urban or rural.



"We bring in cranes where needed and have all the tickets to work at height," Mick said.



"We do a lot of work for property owners installing solar panels who want to maximise sun exposure while balancing out vegetation. We also help a lot with elderly people who need assistance looking after their grounds.

"Similarly if you need a block cleared to build a house, we do all the excavation, stump removal, back filling and mulching - we sort out all the equipment and complete everything from start to finish."

If you are in need of tree care maintenance, Mick has this advice.

"Shop around and get quotes. We'll beat any reasonable written quote and you can be confident with us that the job will be done to your total satisfaction."