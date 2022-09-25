Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Maitland to host world premiere of Tanya Hennessy's Drum Roll Please It's Stevie Louise: The Play in October

By Lisa Rockman
September 25 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Writing about fictional tween character Stevie Louise transports Tanya Hennessy through a portal in time back to her Eleebana Public School days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.