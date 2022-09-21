Young talent stating case at National Youth Championships for Girls in Coffs Harbour

More than 350 players from across the country have converged on Coffs Harbour this week for the return of the National Youth Championships for Girls.
The tournament, being contested by teams in under-14 and under-16 age groups, has not been held for the past two years due to COVID.
Football Australia Women's Technical Advisor Rae Dower was on hand and said the tournament served to identify players for the Junior and Young Matildas programs. Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson was also in attendance on Tuesday.
Northern NSW Football's under-16 side were fourth in their group after one win, one draw and three losses across the first three days of action.
The NNSWF under-14 team were also fourth after one win, one draw and two losses.
The championships conclude on Friday.
** The Jets Academy 13s team went down 4-1 to Football NSW Institute in the Football NSW Youth League One under-14 grand final at Valentine Sports Park last Saturday.
The two sides were locked 1-1 at half-time with Peyton Scollay scoring for the Jets.
** Maitland Regional Sportsground and Newcastle's No.2 Sportsground have been listed among 35 potential Team Base Camps in Australia for the FIFA Women's World Cup next year.
Countries will not confirm their Team Base Camps until the end of this year.
** Broadmeadow are the first team through to the NPLW NNSW reserve-grade final.
Adamstown will play in the 13s, 15s and 17s championship deciders.
Their opponents will be decided this weekend in preliminary final action.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.