Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

GUILTY: Dean Denehy cops 175 hours community service for drug supply side hustle

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:15am, first published 6:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Denehy after appearing in Raymond Terrace Local Court where he was sentenced to 175 hours of community service for supplying cocaine. Picture by Gabriel Fowler

SHOAL Bay Country Club bartender and cellarman Dean Denehy has been ordered to complete 175 hours community service for supplying cocaine on the premises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.