This sandstone and brick c.1830s terrace by the sea is as enticingly individual as its creative owners. Artists Lottie Consalvo and James Drinkwater, in collaboration with architect Anthony St John Parsons, have created a big-hearted, art-filled home in Newcastle's historic east end.
Winning an award for interior architecture in 2021, the clever redesign of this terrace offers a surreal sense of space that appears to defy logic, yet comfortably provides three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and adjoining lounge, dining and kitchen spaces linking to the courtyard.
There's a healthy dose of Lottie and James' artworks inserted into the home including hand-made bronze handles in the kitchen cabinetry, a bespoke welded steel screen door, and an original James Drinkwater ceiling mural in the dining room. Custom joinery by local artisan Geordie Malone, and brass elevator doors salvaged from the State Theatre in Sydney add another layer of exquisite detail.
In the new upstairs bathroom, a wall over the sink opens up over the staircase, while one of the bedrooms features a 2m elevated bed and a huge dormer window looking over Newcastle. The sandstone cavity in the basement has been used to brilliant effect to create a versatile wine cellar and entertainment space.
Positioned directly opposite Parnell Park you can look out to greenery at the front, and at the rear, both decks capture the rooftops and chimneys of the east end. Open the front door and turn left to Nobbys Beach, or right to the Cowrie Hole, ocean baths, or Newcastle Beach. The neighbourhood itself plays a starring role in the allure of 'Fronte Oceano.'
