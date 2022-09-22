Newcastle Herald
Home/News

House of the week: 24 Parnell Place NEWCASTLE NSW 2300

By House of the Week
September 22 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the week

3 beds | 2 baths

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.