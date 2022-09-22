Republic requires little systemic change

NOW that Queen Elizabeth II has died, it is to be expected that there will be renewed calls for Australia to ditch the monarchy and have its own head of state.
I don't have a problem with this, but show me a model that is not the mish-mash of the previous referendum model. I need a model that ensures that our leader is not politically affiliated (i.e. appointed by the current government) and does not have to be a millionaire to afford their campaign as the US model requires. We should keep the Westminster form of government that ensures our democracy and has served us so well.
The leader (president or governor) should act in an advisory role only with the country's decisions made by the elected government of the day. The last thing we need is a republic like that of other countries where the power of the president is able to override the democratic system and form an autocracy.
In short, I am proposing very little change to the present system, but with the leader not answerable to a foreign power. If there is a better way to do this, I am only too happy to listen.
JUST where is the management of Newcastle's trading port coming from, regarding restrictions concerning the establishment of a shipping container terminal?
I assume, when signing the contract for management rights, the restriction on a container terminal was well recognised and accepted, including a penalty for compensation if a shipping container terminal was established.
The fact that up to 57,000 containers per year can be handled without a penalty goes beyond the usual conditions on the sale of a business with goodwill, normally an exclusion zone does not allow any competition whatsoever.
The similar contract given to Port Botany, with a guarantee of no competition within a specified area over a length of time for the handling of shipping containers, is a binding contract. I can't begin to imagine the ruckus if a coal handling or bulk grain licence was given to Port Botany.
Truth be known, the majority of shipping containers are destined for Sydney, Wollongong and the Central Coast. The 57,000 container approval for Newcastle would probably provide all local and Hunter Valley requirements for shipping.
What's rarely mentioned, but a reason for concern, is the restriction of 57,000 containers would create 114,000 truck movements "over 2000 per week" as possibly the maximum number that wouldn't cause traffic congestion and unsuitable living conditions for residents living on incoming and exit passageways.
Be thankful for only 2000 per week; the proposed number would be 4000 per day.
THE government is penalised for changing container terminal policy. The amount of the penalty is the annual number of containers above an indexed cap at the Port of Newcastle multiplied by Port Botany wharfage, which is currently around $100 per container.
The government's container terminal policy is that a container terminal will not be developed at the Port of Newcastle before Port Botany and Port Kembla are developed to full capacity.
Parliament may not make or amend a law that authorises the Executive branch of the government to penalise the government for changing government policy.
However, the government claims that a penalty is authorised by section 6 of the "Ports Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2012", which says: "The Treasurer has and may exercise all such functions as are necessary or convenient for the purposes of an authorised transaction".
The wording of section 6 enabled the government to deny the existence of a penalty to cover-up the fact that a penalty was intentionally concealed from the public and Parliament. Parliament could not, and did not, authorise a penalty that the government told Parliament did not exist.
The penalty was exposed by the Newcastle Herald in July 2016.
THE political stoush over Newcastle's privatised buses highlights what is wrong about oppositional or partisan politics in this country. I don't often agree with Xi Jinping, but his viewpoint on this issue, that Western politicians mislead public opinion and waste energy needlessly on ideological debate, is surely right ('Buses blast', Herald, 21/9).
Governments of all persuasions have long had a penchant for selling-off public assets. This provides a 'sugar hit' to the revenue side of government budgets and helps them win re-election. All Australians are now rueing this ill-considered approach in the cases of public transport, health and welfare services.
It is a no-brainer that in big cities we should get private cars off the road, and encourage everyone to use public transport. Bus fleets should be electric, as they are in many other advanced cities such as London.
Privatised bus services need to be put back in public hands. Private bus companies are only concerned with maximising their profits and are unconcerned about public good and the overall social or external costs of their operations. Despite their rhetoric, they are particularly unconcerned about the cost of reduced services to the vulnerable, such as pensioners and the elderly. These people's lives are impoverished by deteriorating public transport. They cannot afford a taxi or cannot drive a car.
Everyone would breathe easier and be more relaxed if Newcastle had convenient, rapid bus services. Furthermore, our cost of living would be reduced.
If the state government decides to unpick the mess of privatised bus routes, it will be a slow, painful and costly process. It would need to be done, case-by-case. All private operators would need to be bought-out at taxpayer expense. If private operators have invested in their own bus fleets, organisation and infrastructure, this 'unpicking' will require lengthy negotiation. Short term pain for long term gain.
IT was interesting reading about Jack Risby ("A life forged in steel", Herald, 21/9) who passed away recently aged 97. Apart from his outstanding career at BHP, I still remember him as a cricketer with the Newcastle City club and representative sides of the day. During the 1950s, international teams used to play a game at Newcastle Sportsground prior to their scheduled games against the states and Australia. The South Australian side also played here on their way to compete against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield competition. I attended most of those matches and I clearly recall the tall, rangy opening bowling combination of Jack Risby (Newcastle City) and Jack Bull (Hamilton) always giving the visitors plenty to think about. Mr Risby was a man obviously well respected in business and certainly on the cricket field.
WHAT a breath of fresh air is David Pocock the new senator for Canberra, keep them coming! Lol!
I HAVE an idea. How about if you don't claim on your health fund in the year, you get all the payments refunded. I would be rich.
I HAVE no problem with people who choose to still wear face masks, but what I find hilarious is the people who death stare me as I'm not wearing a mask in the shops, is the fact that their nose is exposed.
A PARLIAMENTARY inquiry has found that privatising public buses has been a disaster in NSW. Let's face it, privatising anything has been a disaster full-stop.
RE: '''Pour form reflected in the data", Letters, 20/9. Facts and statistics tell the truth, they are the truth. Put them in your pipe and smoke it.
TONY Brown (Letters, 20/9) has very strong arguments for keeping Newcastle's licensing conditions in place with compelling information from the experts. Others seem to come up with unsubstantiated claims about ice use and sophisticated drinkers, etc, but there is nothing sophisticated about the drunks roaming our streets in the early hours of the morning. What's more important to us, the safety of pub-goers and the public, or pubs making more profit? To my mind, that is the bottom line here, and the way to keep our streets safer, especially in the hour or so before closing, is to keep our moderate and limited licensing conditions in place.
ANDREW Whitbread-Brown, we are giving serious consideration to buying a unit for work purposes in the Honeysuckle area of Newy. However, being a Pies AFL supporter I'll be referring to my new suburb as Coalingwood.
AROUND four weeks ago we experienced sediment and unusual sea grasses not normal for the area, plus extreme low tides. Water just 10-15cm deep was opaque and brown. From this week the water is once again completely clear and the regular familiar sea grasses look healthy. With most of the sediment coming from the northerly direction it could hardly be coming from Delta. Anyhow, back to normal.
COULD someone tell me where the London School of Bladder Control is and do they run correspondence courses?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.