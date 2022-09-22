Republic requires little systemic change

IT was interesting reading about Jack Risby ("A life forged in steel", Herald, 21/9) who passed away recently aged 97. Apart from his outstanding career at BHP, I still remember him as a cricketer with the Newcastle City club and representative sides of the day. During the 1950s, international teams used to play a game at Newcastle Sportsground prior to their scheduled games against the states and Australia. The South Australian side also played here on their way to compete against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield competition. I attended most of those matches and I clearly recall the tall, rangy opening bowling combination of Jack Risby (Newcastle City) and Jack Bull (Hamilton) always giving the visitors plenty to think about. Mr Risby was a man obviously well respected in business and certainly on the cricket field.