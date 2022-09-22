A new music and arts festival is coming to the Hunter region.
It's called MonoDuo and it's taking place at the Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima (MAP mima), on October 29.
The line-up features electronic music artists including Newcastle-born and internationally-renowned producer Loods, music producer, former Triple J host and founder of pure space Andy Garvey, experimental electronic artist Assembler Code, FBi Radio hosts and renowned record label DJ group Motorik Records, Sydney artist and founder of Shed Dance Eastern Distributor and Newcastle-born Melbourne-based producer, DJ and radio host Lex.
MonoDuo is a collaboration between MAP mima, and local dance music endeavours PALACE and 404.
The festival is spearheaded by MAP mima curator Pippa Budge and local creative producer, DJ and artist Wanjun Carpenter. The two thought up the festival during Carpenter's recent artist residency on the site. Carpenter was inspired by the MAP mima and the surrounding Speers Point Park as a venue for a new festival, and saw the potential to collaborate and merge art and music as one.
"The festival was born from a desire to bring something new and unexpected to the music festival scene in the Hunter region," Carpenter said.
"We're pretty serious about community. We're here for the dancefloor, sure, but we're also here to respect and love each other.
"There'll be music, art installations, a beautiful lake, great food, cold beverages and two stages stacked to the brim with Australia's best in the electronic scene.
"Audiences will be treated to a diverse line up of dance music that adventures from disco, house and world music, right through to techno, breaks and electro."
Carpenter is well-known for his contribution to the local dance scene and creating platforms for a spread of young and emerging electronic music artists through his work with PALACE and collaborators 404.
"I'm stoked for the opportunity to create a new and diverse experiences in Lake Macquarie and the wider region. There's a lack of festivals in the area, particularly for electronic music and for people with interests outside the mainstream," he said.
"There's just not enough happening locally - DJs and music lovers have to travel to Sydney for shows, when there is so much talent right here. We're excited to show that off, and bring in some of our favourite artists, who we don't normally see play in the area."
Curator Pippa Budge said MonoDuo was a great way to support local talent while highlighting MAP mima as a performance space that integrates art and technology.
"MAP mima is a great venue for a festival like this - our vision for MonoDuo is a safe space where everyone can dance in celebration," she said.
"We'll be lifting up the giant doors of the pavilion to create multiple stages opening onto the park."
With capacity for up to 2000 patrons, MonoDuo has the potential to be MAP mima's biggest event since opening in October last year, with recent shows including the REBEL David Bowie circus tribute and Russell Morris concert attracting hundreds.
Local cafe Harry and Lolas will be operating the bar, in partnership with EARP distillery.
A bus service from Newcastle Interchange will take be available for attendees to catch into the Speers Point venue. Transport can be booked with ticket purchase.
Tickets are $65 to $100 and are available through Eventbrite or at the arts.lakemac.com.au website.
Find out more at arts.lakemac.com.au or follow @lakemacarts and @monoduo.
Festival web page: www.bit.ly/MonoDuo
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.