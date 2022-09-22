UNQUESTIONABLY, electric boating technology has hitched its wagon to an automotive sector that was principally forged by Tesla but at last count stood at 50-plus individual car models available or slated for sale in Australia; not including hybrids.
This has fast-tracked traction for electric vessels in a notoriously conservative marine industry.
Battery technology is surging ahead with the increased demand and volume, as is the infrastructure required to service and support the electric vehicle and now electric vessel phenomenon. Costs are also coming down, although the product still commands a hefty premium.
Eyachts was one of the first dealerships to import electric boats into Australia and now it's introducing a boat brand that's doing lots more than any other on the market - the Danish-designed and engineered range of RAND electric powerboats.
Managing director Peter Hrones says: "RAND Boats are the perfect match for the Eyachts portfolio as they fit between our Axopar adventure boats, Pardo entertainment dayboats and Greenline electric cruisers. RAND stood out from all others not only because of their instantly recognisable and effortlessly cool designs but for their dedication to creating a truly sustainable future for boating through intelligent innovation and investment in sustainable and cutting-edge production methods."
RAND is almost unique in the dayboat segment with its approach of blending an idealist vision of the future with the contemporary demands of today's boating enthusiasts. Its range extends from uber-chic cafe day racers to overnight adventure boats and sociable runabouts, with nine individual models spanning 18ft to 30ft. More designs are being tooled-up or are well advanced on the drawing board. With 500+ boats being built every year and a high-tech production facility exclusively owned by RAND coming soon, it is clear that what may have seemed a concept of the future is very much here.
Hrones says that RAND spent more than five years intensively investing in research, innovation and real-world testing to be able to offer a truly viable and practical electric powertrains across its entire range. For those who aren't quite ready to embrace plug-and-play boating, the Danish builder also offers traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) propulsion.
Electric propulsion models can achieve in excess of 40 knots and, with the latest in lithium battery technology, a range of 50 to 350km depending on speed. That means that even the pure electric-drive models can fit the lifestyle and needs of 90 per cent of day-boaters.
"RAND isn't building a handful of electric boats each year and figuring it out as they go, they have the professional strategy, engineering experts and manufacturing resources, as well as a modern Scandanavian focus on excellence and innovation, to deliver the boats of the future now. This is something they're already doing in Europe in unprecedented numbers," Hrones adds.
It has also focused on creating a style and design philosophy that defines the RAND boats as iconic products in their own right, with technical developments, hydrodynamic research and advances in modern manufacturing processes. For example, when compared to similar mainstream boat production techniques, RAND Boats also use only half of the material when producing boats.
With this sustainable build approach, even traditional combustion engine versions have a vastly improved green footprint compared with their competitors.
Every RAND is built with materials developed from recycled plastic bottles, and all wooden trim elements are obtained entirely from certified sustainable forests. The luxurious "leather" upholstery options are, in fact, cruelty-free alternatives.
With 40 smaller RAND boats already cruising Australia's waterways, Eyachts will introduce its new range here in early 2023.
We've all seen those little electric toy speedboats scooting across a pond at breakneck speeds, and now a Hellkat V32 has done the same thing on a grander scale, setting a historic milestone in the process.
Propelled by dual E-Motion 180 outboards from Canadian company Vision Marine Technologies, the boat recently shattered the 100mph speed barrier for an all-electric watercraft. The official new world mark of 109mph (175km/h) surpasses the previous 88.6mph (142km/h) record held by Jaguar on its lightweight Vector V20E.
The V32 was designed from the ground up by Vision Marine's internal engineering team and Shaun Torrente Racing. Octillion Power Systems also assisted in developing a unique battery pack.
The record attempt was then made at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, with more than 100,000 people watching five-time UIM and current F1 H20 world champion pilot Shaun Torrente take the V32 to the water.
Vision Marine CEO and co-founder Alex Mongeon noted: "Shaun Torrente's unequalled talent has once again proven the feasibility of performance electric motorisation in a marine environment without compromising speed.
"This 109 MPH record is ground-breaking, to say the least, and will surely put Vision Marine and its E-Motion technology in the boating world hall of fame. We are here today to instil a new legacy by proving once again that a transition to electric power in the marine industry is at arm's reach."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.