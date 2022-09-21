CHRIS HEMI reckons every forward grows an extra leg five metres out from the tryline.
That is how the Hamilton loosehead prop explains his 29 tries.
That's right, 29 tries. No misprint. He would have 33 if Lake Macquarie weren't wiped from the season.
Those numbers are normally reserved for the elite finishes in the game.
You can now add a 123kg, 22-year-old front-rower from Greytown to the list.
Twice Hemi has bagged four tries, including the 59-24 demolition of Wanderers in the preliminary final. He boasts three hat-tricks - that's one more then Kiwi one-day cricket spearhead Trent Boult.
His amazing haul has come from just 15 games.
Opposition defences are aware of what he does. The bulk of Hemi's five-pointers have been scored from inside the 22m. He shifts a couple of passes wide, finds a mismatch, and hits go.
Stopping him is a different story.
"All the other boys put in the hard work to get to the 22m, I guess, I finish it off," Hemi said. "Every forward grows an extra leg when they are five metres from the line.
"[Coach] Marty [Berry] gives me a bit more freedom to roam out in the wider channels. He lets me stay out there and with the game plan I get a lot of the ball.
"You can't forget what (No.8) Taufa Kinikini does in the middle. He is a big wrecking ball. For some of the tries, you could wipe out my name and put in his.
"For a couple last Saturday, all I had to do is catch the ball and put it down."
Berry has known Hemi since the prop was a child. Berry's son Rocco, who plays rugby league for the New Zealand Warriors, and Hemi were best mates.
"He has always been a big boy but also very skilful," Berry said. "He used to be a No.8 and score tries like they were going out of fashion. He played Hurricanes under-18s and was in the Bay of Plenty academy.
"I think going to prop was a good move for him. He is strong enough for the job, but he has got a little bit of X-factor, which other props don't have. It is always handy for a coach to have players like that. It gives balance to the team and attack right across the field. We are fortunate to have Taufa Kinikini and Seva Rokobaro as well.
"Chris has fitted in well to our game plan. He is just doing his job. Obviously close to the line he is a pretty hard man to stop."
Hemi's partner, Rir, is heavily pregnant with their second child.
"She is pretty close, a couple of weeks. Hopefully, she can hold on until after the weekend."
As for how many tries he hopes to score against Merewether, Hemi said: "How long is a piece of string?".
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
