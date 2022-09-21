Newcastle Herald
Hunter rugby union, 2022: Hemi top of the props after 29-try campaign

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated September 21 2022 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
Hamilton loosehead prop Chris Hemi has crossed for an incredible 29 tries entering Saturday's grand final with Merewether at No.2 Sportsground. Picture by Stewart Hazell

CHRIS HEMI reckons every forward grows an extra leg five metres out from the tryline.

