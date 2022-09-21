Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Speeding learner driver Blake Swadling of Mallabula cops a 12 month disqualification

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
September 21 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 20-YEAR-OLD L-plater who led police on a 20-minute car chase around the streets of Tanilba Bay, sometimes driving at up to 45 kilometres per hour over the speed limit, has been disqualified for 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.