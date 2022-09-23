Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 3pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines.
Homegrown Markets 9am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Lakeside Markets 8am to 2pm, Ken Lambkin Foreshore Reserve, Belmont South.
Living Smart Festival 9am to 2pm, Speers Point Park. Gardening Australia presenter Costa Georgiadis hosts two workshops, Sustainability in Action and Gardening the Future; there's a native plant giveaway, a school garden bed competition, sustainability workshops, market stalls, a sourdough station, children's entertainment, yoga classes and a First Nations zone with Aboriginal weaving and bush tucker workshops.
Amaze & Play in the Garden Hunter Valley Gardens, until October 9. A giant maze, inflatable obstacle courses, a bubble zone, miniature fairy and gnome display, rides and more. Also, Spring Time in the Garden.
Richmond Vale Railway Museum Family Fun Fest 9.30am, 262 Leggetts Drive, Kurri Kurri. Thomas The Tank themed displays, model railways, miniature trains, vintage farm machines, and more (and Sunday).
Spring Native Plants Sale 9.30am, Wetlands Environmental Education Centre, Hunter Wetlands, Shortland.
Newcastle Museum Sea Monsters: Prehistoric ocean predators and Shralp (and Sunday).
Lions Club Raymond Terrace - Biggest High Tea 11am to 1pm, St Johns Anglican Church, Raymond Terrace. Raising funds for the Childhood Cancer Research Foundation.
Glow Walk for Transplant Research Entertainment and registration from 4pm at Nobbys Beach, sausage sizzle, face painting for all Glow Walk kids (big and small).
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
New Annual 2022 Van Gogh Alive, 9am-9.30pm, Foreshore Park; Menagerie: Curious Legends, 10am-1pm, Civic Park Stage; Starry Nights Masterclass, 2pm-4pm, Hudson St Hum; Handpicked, 10am-2pm, Newcastle Art Space; Titan Arum, Justin Shoulder, 10am-5pm; CREATION the Exhibition, Deborah Kelly, 10am-4pm, The Lock Up; Well: Curious Legends, 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm, The Playhouse; East Feast Long Lunch , 11am-3pm, Bolton St Pantry; Future Innovators Summit, 1pm, Civic Park Stage; Mountain: Stalker Theatre, 7pm, 8.30pm, Civic Park Stage; Sydney Festival Roadshow, Stay at 1pm, Pulse at 2.30pm, Newcastle Museum; Colossus: Stephanie Lake, 2pm, 8pm, Civic Theatre; Nihilartikel Exhibition, Izabela Pluta, 4pm, Watt Space Gallery; I liked it ... But, Joel Bray, 5pm, Newcastle Comedy Club; Night Galleries Tours, 5pm-6.30pm, Pacific Park.
Twilight Feast and Family Fun 1pm to 9pm, The Station Newcastle. Live music, jumping castles, putt putt golf, Feast & Feed - Flavours of the Hunter, shopping and market stalls, Van Gogh flower making workshops, BLOOM photography and art exhibition, 3D chalk art on The Platform, meet the maker, and more.
Green Eggs and Hamadeus 5pm, Harold Lobb Concert Hall, Newcastle. Newcastle Youth Chamber Orchestra's fun children's opera based on Dr Seuss book Green Eggs and Ham.
Cinema On The Green 5pm, Mayfield West Bowling Club. $15 family of four, or $5 per person. Trolls World Tour at 5.30pm; Sonic the Hedgehog at 7.15pm.
Outdoor Cinema Night 4pm to 7pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton. Movie: Encanto. Tickets $5 each or $15 per family. Hosted by Hamilton Child Care Centre.
Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Club Lambton.
The Hunter Valley Spring Market 10am to 2pm, Bimbadgen, Pokolbin.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Tasty Food Market 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Wickham Park Markets 7am to 1pm, cnr Maitland Road and Albert Street, Islington. All proceeds help run the Veterans office in Tyrell Street, Wallsend.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Living Together Festival 9am to 2pm, Speers Point Park. The event celebrates multiculturalism in Lake Macquarie with a program featuring international cooking classes, global gardens, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, live music, language sessions and more. TV presenter, chef and Ukrainian MasterChef contestant Yurii Chuchenko will MC the event and run a cooking demonstration featuring sugar-free sweets.
Lawn Liaison 2pm to 5pm, Bar Beach Bowling and Sports Club. Friendly competition.
Tree Planting 10am to 1pm, Gurranba Reeserve, 308A Sky Point Road, Coal Point. The Lions Club of Toronto and Coal Point Landcare celebrate 75 years of Lions in Australia.
Hunter Events Wedding Fair 11am to 2pm, Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort, Pokolbin.
Run for RUN DIPG 2022 7am to 12.30pm, Liles Oval, Redhead.
New Annual 2022 Van Gogh Alive, 9am-7pm, Foreshore Park; Titan Arum, Justin Shoulder; Menagerie: Curious Legends, 10am-1pm, Civic Park Stage; CREATION the Exhibition, Deborah Kelly, 11am-3pm, The Lock Up; Well: Curious Legends, The Playhouse; Nihilartikel Exhibition, Izabela Pluta, Watt Space Gallery; Wild Side, 1pm, 6pm, Babylon; Sydney Festival Roadshow, Italian Baroque with Circa at 1pm, Erth's Prehistoric Picnic at 3pm, Newcastle Museum; Future Innovators Summit, 2pm, Civic Park Stage; I liked it ... But, Joel Bray, 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club; Mountain: Stalker Theatre, 7pm, 8.30pm, Civic Park Stage.
