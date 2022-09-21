Newcastle Herald
Former high-ranking bikie guilty of supplying ice, cannabis and GBL

Updated September 21 2022 - 8:06am, first published 8:00am
Former bikie Stephen John Garland has pleaded guilty to supplying ice, cannabis and GBL on an ongoing basis.

A FORMER high-ranking bikie charged by detectives investigating the execution-style murder of Stockton swimming teacher Stacey Klimovitch has pleaded guilty to supplying ice, cannabis and GBL.

