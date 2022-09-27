Educational leaders such as Wendy Lee from New Zealand and Claire Warden from Scotland inspire me to listen to children, to see, understand and value their unique knowledge and insights of the world around them. Australian sailor Kay Cottee showed me that anything is possible if you are willing to get out of your comfort zone. Author Brené Brown taught me, "Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change." We need courage as fear and criticism will always be there, but we need to face them to realise change is possible. I'm a leader who is willing to challenge the status quo, to be a voice for those who may not have the power to be heard, to be a role model and a positive thinker.