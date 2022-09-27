Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Gloucester Preschool director Elizabeth Price's leadership is recognised in industry awards

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
September 27 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Price took the helm at the Gloucester Preschool and Early Learning Centre a decade ago and is passionate about nature-based learning. Picture supplied.

Where were you raised and what influenced your career?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.