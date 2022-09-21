Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Hunter nurses on Chris Minns' policy promise for safer staffing levels in public hospitals if NSW Labor elected

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
September 21 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Hunter's NSW Nurses and Midwives Association have been fighting for safer nurse-to-patient ratios. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

HUNTER nurses say Labor's pledge to overhaul minimum staffing levels in the public system isn't the mandated ratios they have been asking for, but it's a "step in the right direction".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.