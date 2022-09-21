Even before you walk into into the 2,300-square-metre Grand Pavillion, the immersive Van Gogh experience has begun.
The entrance to Van Gogh Alive in Foreshore Park is adorned in sunflowers in a hint of what's inside.
As soon as you enter the doors you can walk into a recreation of the Dutch artist's bedroom or dine in the famous Café Terrace at Night.
Further inside there's The Starry Night brought to life and a room full of 10,000 sunflowers that took 10 people two days to put together.
The Herald was given a sneak peek of Van Gogh Alive ahead of its opening today, with all hands on deck putting the final touches on the international art experience.
Promoter Andrew Kay described the set-up process as "complex and hard".
"Where we are now is a purpose built building," he said. "It's like moving a mini city. We have hundreds of people who put this together.
"We create a building, and we sheet the building in Van Gogh artwork, and then we build all these immersive rooms inside. It's a huge undertaking."
The exhibition is chronological through Van Gogh's life and is multi-sensory, with sights, sounds and smells to experience.
"Nearly every artwork that Van Gogh ever did, through a 42 minute journey. A narrative story of his life and through his artwork and his writings," Mr Kay said.
"This is the rock star of artists who died at 37. Died never selling a painting, not knowing he was great. It's an emotional experience."
This is the first time Van Gogh Alive has been featured outside an Australian capital city, however Mr Kay said he didn't see Newcastle as a "regional" location.
"It's a major market and so I don't understand why most shows don't come to Newcastle just because it's within an hour and a half of Sydney," he said.
"This is the gateway to the northern area as well, the north of NSW. It's a major market and it should be treated like a major market."
Van Gogh Alive runs from September 22 to October 23. Visit vangoghalive.com.au for details.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
