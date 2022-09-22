THE Griffins will be out to create history when they take on Cooks Hill Brown Snakes in the Divisional grand final on Saturday.
Since their formation after the merger of Tech College and Port Hunter in 1991, the Griffins have never won a premiership. Their only grand final-appearance was in 2006. This is their big chance to break the duck.
Coached by Dylan Coe and Kris Hatton, they beat minor premiers Medowie 39-10 in the major semi-final.
Former University fullback Chris Smith starred with two tries and he and centre Son Boy Torrens are the men the Brown Snakes have to stop.
As well as a team in divisional, Griffiths have two junior teams and plan to add one every year.
Needless to say, Todd Trench, whose late dad Stuart formed and ran Griffins, is a bundle of nerves.
** The Anderson Medal for the best and fairest player in first grade and other individual awards in the various competitions will be presented after the top grade decider on Saturday.
Hamilton No.8 Taufa Kinikini and Maitland back-rower Nick Davidson were leading on nine points after eight rounds. Merewether fly-half Sam Bright and University halfback Murray Sutherland were second on seven points.
** Hamilton captain Angus Brown has to be at Sydney international airport at 4am on Sunday to catch a flight to Dublin, where he is playing for Malahide. His dad Luke Brown has the task of getting him away from post grand final festivities and to Sydney. Hamilton fullback Hamish McKie will jets out for the USA next week and a season in Chicago.
