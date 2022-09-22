Fish of the Week winner Lewis Leeman is proof yet again that if you are prepared to put in the hours when chasing mulloway, you'll get the results.
Lewis and old man Phill got the reward late last Saturday night off Wangi but it was a close run thing.
"Yeah mate we had been fishing since about five in the arvo with not many fish on board, but we were anchored up with big baits chasing a jew," Phill reported.
"About 11.15pm the rod went off and had a massive run. About five minutes later that silver slab [107cm jew] came up next to the boat and that was it.
"Lewis had caught a 70cm jew in January and was getting cranky because I've been getting a few lately.
"So we went out on Saturday night as the tides looked good and yeah, it paid off.
"We were just about to pull the anchor and call it a night... and I mean about a minute later that rod would have been in and we would have been gone."
The diversity of fish caught this week has been a real talking point for local anglers and signs are there that things could get even better.
From a game fishing perspective there has been an eye-catching number of striped marlin reported off areas like Port Macquarie through the week.
Nate Wilson, fishing on Reelax, landed one off Port Stephens last week in what hopefully will be the start of a bumper season.
Jason "One For" Nunn from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point reports big schools of yellowfin on the Shelf down on the southerns along the 100 fathom line.
"They were apparently busting up everywhere last Monday," Jason said.
"Out on the Texas, guys have been getting a few reds and perch."
Inshore there have been great reports of reds, flathead, trevally and of course, mountains of salmon.
"Those salmon extend right through the channel to the back of the islands, behind the air port channel," Jason said.
'They're coming in a variety of sizes, big and small, triggering the ole salmon shuffle - scooping, casting, losing, catching, hooping and a hollering."
While they're not to everyone's taste, they are great fun to target and judging by the number of seals hanging around, are not just effective cat food.
"They've been thick for the last couple of weeks, 'finning' up on the surface," Jason said.
"It's great to see that type of fish activity in the lake."
While the salmon dominate, there are also some good numbers of tailor and trevally about, not to mention the odd quality estuary snapper and estuary marlin (aka garfish).
"Also quite a few bream darting around the flats, which is interesting for this time of year," Jason said.
"I get a feeling we're on the cusp of this big seasonal transition what with the flathead moving back into the shallows too."
It's also worth mentioning the number of luderick and rod-bending drummer about at the moment.
"We're spoilt for choice in that department," Jason said. "But you can always count on them for entertainment this time of year."
Brendan Radford and mate Pete has a classic session last weekend, finishing with seven drummer all up fishing between Newcastle and Swansea.
"The smallest was 48cm, the largest 54cm," Brendan reported.
"Throw in a solid red and two groper and you gotta say, where's the fishing comp when you need it?"
The only place that's quiet at moment is the beach, Jason observes.
"I guess we're waiting to see the water temp push up past that 18 degree mark," he said.
Balancing out the poor return off the sand has been the next level blue swimmer crabs being reported and some nice squid on the move.
Fishing around Port Stephens has been very encouraging heading into the holidays, both in and outside the bay.
There have been some nice reports of estuary snapper in and around Soldiers Point and some very good size mulloway fishing the change of tide while dusky flathead continue to excite, particularly on lures.
Outside the bay off the islands in close, snapper have been about in numbers, while off Allmark Mountain fishos have been catching kings and marlin as mentioned above.
Looking to the forecast this weekend, it looks like the showers will clear by the end of Saturday with Sunday and Monday looking very good.
"It'll probably be a bit wet on the Saturday but not that bad and maybe worth having a crack at those salmon, tailor and flathead," Jason said.
"If you were a game fisho you'd have to be encouraged by those reports off Port Macquarie.
"Sunday maybe head wide and see if things are on the improve. If so, consider converting Monday into an extra long weekend and then on into the school holidays."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.