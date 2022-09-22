Newcastle Herald
Persistence pays off

By Simon Walker
September 22 2022 - 2:30pm
FISH OF THE WEEK: Lewis Leeman wins a prize to the value of $50 courtesy of Hot Tackle at Toronto and Morisset for this 107cm mulloway hooked off Wangi last Saturday night with his old man Phill.

Fish of the Week winner Lewis Leeman is proof yet again that if you are prepared to put in the hours when chasing mulloway, you'll get the results.

