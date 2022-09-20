Parramatta face a huge challenge to beat North Queensland in Townsville.
The Cowboys are a well-drilled team and have earned the right to play at home.
Coach Todd Payten will have his players prepped this past fortnight. Having that week off will have done wonders for the niggles they might be carrying.
The conditions in Townsville have been a talking point and I think they will definitely have an impact on Parramatta's middles.
I remember watching the game the two sides played up at Darwin earlier this season.
The Cowboys got up 35-4.
They made the Eels' big fellas really run around in the heat. Parramatta certainly chose the wrong opponent to take up there.
I like the style of footy the Cowboys play and how they defend. Reuben Cotter leads their line speed. His performance in that Darwin game probably earned him a Queensland jersey.
I reckon the Cowboys can just outlast the Eels on Friday if they get in that grind.
You look at the Cowboys coming back against the Sharks, who are a team that love to get in the grind.
If they can hold Parramatta out, I reckon they'll run home with it.
They are a really well-coached side and will wait until the 79th minute to win 6-0 if need be.
I don't think the Eels have the patience, especially if it's not working for them and the halves get a bit erratic.
I've asked questions about what the Cowboys have done to do so well this year after finishing second last in 2021.
They had a strong preseason and have just worked really hard. Todd Payten has laid out what is acceptable and what they need to do.
They were in a similar position last year to us now, so it's nice to know you can turn things around.
As for Penrith and South Sydney, it's a much harder game to pick a winner.
Both sides made the grand final last year so they know what it's all about, but they have charted very different paths into this match.
Souths are really firing at the moment.
My gut feeling is Penrith, but a couple of big moments from Latrell Mitchell could change the game.
He has driven their run home and I know from experience when you're on a roll in the finals what it can do for morale and confidence. In 2014 when I was with the Bulldogs, we only just scrapped into the top eight and had to win three games to make the grand final.
We beat the Storm in Melbourne and then rode a high past Manly and Penrith. For three weeks, we thought we could beat anyone.
But Tom Burgess could be a big loss for Souths. When he comes off the bench, he opens up the game for Damien Cook and the halves Cody Walker and Lachlan Ilias.
I reckon this one might be won in the forwards and Penrith will be too strong.
