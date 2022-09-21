Seven Days in League: Albo's poignant tribute to the royal family

WORD reaches Seven Days' shell-like ear from the Beauford Club lunch at Newcastle Racecourse, where former Test fast bowler Merv Hughes is the guest speaker.
Apparently Swervin' Mervyn isn't the only one capable of delivering bouncers. MC Jimmy Callinan opens proceedings by informing everyone where they can find the toilets, before adding, tongue in cheek, that if there are are any Knights players in attendance, the policy is one person per cubicle.
That sounds logical enough in theory, unless someone happens to fall sick.
I know if I was out on the tiles and suffered an upset tummy, it would be reassuring for one of my mates to come and check if I was OK, while I was steering the porcelain bus. After all, that's what friends are for.
I TAKE the dogs for a walk down at the local park, but something is not quite right. Something is missing ....
Then it dawns on me. They've taken the footy goalposts away.
This is always a symbolic, slightly bittersweet occasion. While we're all looking forward to spring and summer, the flip side is that the greatest game of all goes into hibernation.
In saying that, I haven't seen too much footy played at my local this season. Judging by the unkempt quagmire than was once a field of dreams, it's not fit for much other than bog-snorkelling these days.
I CATCH a snippet on TV about a Cronulla bakery that has been producing tasty morsels in Sharks colours.
Blue-black-and-white cakes and neenish tarts, and that type of carry-on.
Strikes me that they're tempting fate. I mean you save all that for grand final week, don't you? Sure enough, the Sharks cop a 38-12 pizzling from the Bunnies and their season is over.
Don't blame the players, or the coaching staff. Blame old mate the greedy baker, who was not only guilty of the early crow, but tried to make a profit out of it.
Meanwhile, Cameron Smith helps Leeds Rhinos storm into the Super League grand final with a stunning upset win against Wigan.
That's Cameron Smith, the 23-year-old lock forward from Pontefract in West Yorkshire. Not to be mistaken for Cameron Smith, the former Melbourne, Queensland and Kangaroos captain, nor with Cameron Smith the golfer who has earned squillions by joining Greg Norman's mercenaries.
PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese is in London, preparing for the Queen's funeral, but he has still managed to name his first PM's XIII before flying out for the Old Dart.
The Knights are conspicuous by their absence on the team sheet, although Albo has thoughtfully included three players with Newcastle connections - Josh King (Melbourne), Max King (Canterbury) and Beau Fermor (Gold Coast) - so the Novocastrian faithful don't feel completely disenfranchised.
The selection of two Kings is a masterstroke, a poignant tribute to the royal family during this emotional week.
All in all it's not a bad squad, and hopefully now Albo can leave the players in the capable hands of the coaching staff and get back to running the country.
His predecessor, Scotty from Marketing, self-appointed Minister for Bloody Everything, insisted on running the water bottle when he chose the PM's XIII to play Fiji a few years back.
True story. How embarrassing.
ONCE a loose cannon, always a loose cannon.
Big Willie Mason does not appear to have mellowed in his old age, judging by comments directed at News Corp journalist Brent Read after the explosive Roosters v Rabbitohs showdown.
"Spoken like a true f---en journo who has never strapped on a boot and never been out there," Mason declares on some obscure podcast.
"He'd make a f---en good ref, Brent Read."
Maybe so, but I reckon Willie Mason would make a good village idiot.
A POST on Twitter catches my attention: "Caitlin Moran: What the queue, the tears and the pomp taught us all."
Further examination reveals Moran has been providing a running commentary of Her Majesty's funeral, and has over-indulged in the 24-hours-a-day television coverage to such an extent that "every time someone knocks on my door, I expect six Beefeaters to walk slowly into my kitchen and stand sadly by my fridge".
This strikes me as slightly incongruous, until I realise this is Caitlin Moran, the award-winning London Times journalist and author.
Not to be mistaken for Caitlin Moran, the Knights' NRLW player who spent a week on the sidelines after airing her own thoughts on social media about the passing of HRH.
PARRAMATTA fans are complaining about the cost of travelling to Townsville for Friday's preliminary final against the Cows.
One Eels diehard reckons he's done the maths and it would have set him back $6000 to go up and back for the game.
It sounds a bit rich but, then again, they've had 36 years to save up for it.
Meanwhile, Joseph Suaalii opts to play for Samoa instead of the Kangaroos at the World Cup. How long before Australia is downgraded to a tier-two rugby league nation?
