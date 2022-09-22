Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brad Elder eyes winning start to training career at Newcastle Paceway with Rosberg

By Craig Kerry
September 22 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louth Park trainer-driver Brad Elder. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Brad Elder is confident Rosberg will give him a win at his first meeting as a trainer at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.