Brad Elder eyes winning start to training career at Newcastle Paceway with Rosberg

Brad Elder is confident Rosberg will give him a win at his first meeting as a trainer at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Elder, whose dad Darren and sister Melanie also train at Louth Park, will join the ranks when Big Skewy and Rosberg race in his name. In his ninth season as a driver, Elder was to debut as a trainer on Thursday at Tamworth but the meeting was washed out.
"I went to do it probably two years ago but I just couldn't be bothered with all the paperwork," Elder said of becoming a trainer.
"Then I started getting a couple of horses from New Zealand, selling shares in them and getting a heap of people involved, so I thought I better take on training myself."
Elder, 24, will also look to reach 500 winners as a driver. He sits on 498 and believes Rosberg in the last should help him get there.
Rosberg was second on debut in New Zealand, then first for Brad and Darren at Menangle on September 6 before losing on protest to Atomicstar after shifting out.
"We paid a bit of money for him," Brad said.
"He's a half-brother to a 48 winner so I think he's got plenty of upside. He won that race at Menangle the other week, but lost it on protest somehow. He won by a nose in 53, and it was only his second start in a race.
"I'm expecting him to beat them."
Big Skewy faces a tougher task from a second-row draw in the fourth. He was a Hawkesbury to Hunter heat winner then third in the final for Brad and Darren.
"It's a tough draw because of the horse we are following out [Audace]," Brad said. "But I can't see him being completely out of it. If he got the right run he'll be thereabouts."
"He's consistent and puts in every week."
