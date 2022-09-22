Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Why Knights rookie Krystian Mapapalangi chose to skip Newcastle's last NRL game against Cronulla

MM
By Max McKinney
September 22 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystian Mapapalangi training with the Jersey Flegg side at Mayfield on Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Knights rookie Krystian Mapapalangi hopes to help Newcastle win a Jersey Flegg title on Sunday before using the upcoming preseason to stake his claims for a spot in the NRL side next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.