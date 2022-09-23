Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby Union, 2022: Merewether back-rower and doctor, Michael Dan, calls fulltime on unique playing career

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewethetr back-rower Michal Dan charges into the Hamilton defence. Dan will call full-time on his playing career after the grand final. Picture by Stewart Hazell

NOT many doctors have played rugby against someone they have operated on, punched-on with the same player and enjoyed a beer with them in the sheds afterwards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.