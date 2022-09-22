Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Equestrian: Hazel Shannon keen for World Championships return after top-10 finish with Australian eventing team

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 22 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian equestrian rider Hazel Shannon. Picture by Josh Callinan

HAZEL Shannon has been applauded by Australian equestrian officials after helping the national eventing team finish 10th at the World Championships in Italy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.