HAZEL Shannon has been applauded by Australian equestrian officials after helping the national eventing team finish 10th at the World Championships in Italy.
Shannon, formally based at Heatherbrae with Olympian Heath Ryan, was on debut at the global event in Pratoni alongside fellow Aussie rider Shenae Lowings.
"The professionalism they demonstrated, along with that of all the Australian athletes, should be commended," team manager Will Enzinger told Equestrian Australia (EA) media.
Shannon and her horse Clifford ended up 39th on the individual rankings while Lowings was 29th. Shane Rose (13th), Kevin McNab (47th) and Andrew Hoy (54th) rounded out the Aussie contingent.
"It has been great. It is a goal I have been trying to reach for quite a long time," Shannon told EA media.
"Now I have done it I want to do it again, and I know that I am capable of doing it. I want to come back and do better next time."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
