Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health
Health

HMRI and University of Newcastle researchers find link between sperm quality and overall health

Updated September 22 2022 - 4:07am, first published September 21 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PhD researcher Nathan Burke and University of Newcastle researcher Dr Elizabeth Bromfield. Picture supplied

INFERTILITY is the "canary in the coal mine" when there is environmental stress, Hunter researchers have found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.