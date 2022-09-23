Merewether have had the best attack for eight years and their key men are a lot more mature now. Even though they are relatively young, they have been together for a while. Any turnover transition ball, they cut you to shreds with Sam Rouse and winger Chicky Sykiotis. Fly-half Sam Bright is in career-best form. He straightens the attack and takes them forward. Three years ago he used to sit in the pocket and his first option was kick. Now he is taking on the line and putting guys away. He has a really good read on front-foot ball and back-foot ball. Lachy Milton and Lachy Miller, the bruise brothers, are phenomenal and they have two big, mobile second-rowers in Brendan Jackson and Darcie Christie Johnston.