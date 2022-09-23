Scott Coleman steered Hamilton to five straight Hunter Rugby Union premierships and has been at the helm of the Hunter Wildfires for the past three seasons. The master tactician breaks down today's grand final opponents and explores where the game might be won.
DEFENCE: Both sides are solid defensive units. In saying that, Merewether were poor in the first half of the major semi-final. They fell off too many tackles. Line speed will be crucial. Merewether needs to improve their urgency off the line, otherwise Hamilton will get around them. That starts in the midfield, but requires a whole-team effort. Hamilton prop Chris Hemi has scored 29 tries. He has pace and is destructive out wide. Merewether can't change their game around him. If they move a big man out to counter his threat, Hamilton have Taufa Kinikini and Seva Rokobaro in close who will pick them apart.
Hamilton's line speed in the preliminary final was pretty good. They got off the line and put Wanderers under pressure. Merewether are lethal on the counter attack. Fullback Sam Rouse is the best broken-field runner in the competition. Hamilton need a sound chase and to nail their tackles out wide. Rouse is not the only threat. The Greens are well balanced and have X-factors across the park. And they keep coming. We witnessed that in the major semi. The Hawks led 21-0 and then clocked off. Merewether have some impact players who can win moments and turn the game.
ATTACK: I like what Hamilton are doing with the ball. They have definitely changed their attack from the boring old coach they used to have. They are trying to move the ball around. Merewether are similar in that they like to spread the ball. If the referee keeps the yellow cards in his pocket, I think it will be a very attacking, open game.
Hamilton lose a lot with fly-half Paul Dan being out suspended. He sticks to the pattern the coach wants to play and is the linchpin between the backs and forwards. He calls a lot of the second-wave attack, where they play out the back. It is a massive headache for Marty Berry and probably a 15-point turnaround. Not so much his individual flair, but how he links the team together. Billy Clay started the season at fly-half but their attack has only really started to flow in recent weeks. Billy is a different type of 10.
Merewether have had the best attack for eight years and their key men are a lot more mature now. Even though they are relatively young, they have been together for a while. Any turnover transition ball, they cut you to shreds with Sam Rouse and winger Chicky Sykiotis. Fly-half Sam Bright is in career-best form. He straightens the attack and takes them forward. Three years ago he used to sit in the pocket and his first option was kick. Now he is taking on the line and putting guys away. He has a really good read on front-foot ball and back-foot ball. Lachy Milton and Lachy Miller, the bruise brothers, are phenomenal and they have two big, mobile second-rowers in Brendan Jackson and Darcie Christie Johnston.
SET PIECE: The set piece can win a grand final. It is that important. I think it is a massive issue for Hamilton. If they function like they did in the major semi final, Merewether will have a field day. There was a lack of intensity and execution. They lost three lineouts with the throw and were clunky. Taufa Kinikini is good in the air but is slow getting off the ground. That could be the lifters, it could be a lack of practice. Merewether have a strong lineout, more so defensively.
At scrums, I think mentally Hamilton prop Chris Hemi is more concerned with open field play than scrummaging. On his ball, he switches off. He needs to be aggressive and set the tone.
WHERE IT WILL BE WON: The crucial element is the set piece. You have to win your own ball and put pressure on the opposition. Field position will also be key. That is how Merewether got back into the major semi. Hamilton didn't play field position. Merewether also have to limit the impact of Steve Lamont.
WHERE IT WILL BE LOST: Set piece aside, I think the game will hinge on how Hamilton handles the loss of Paul Dan. His absence could cause a massive shift in momentum and confidence.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Lachy Milton, Sam Bright, Eli McCulloch and Sam Rouse (Merewether), Chris Hemi, Steve Lamont and Taufa Kinikini (Hamilton).
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
