Greg Prichard: Time for Eels to show they are the real deal

Parramatta fans will recall round eight this season, when North Queensland wiped the floor with their team 35-4 in Darwin.
But they would much prefer to remember what happened the following week, when the Eels went to Penrith and beat the defending premiers 22-20.
And there you have it - Parramatta in a nutshell. They really are like a box of chocolates. You can never be sure which version of the Eels you're going to get - the one where they aim up and play to their ability or the one where they simply don't.
Not in rounds eight and nine and not even this week, when it is all on the line against the Cowboys in the first of the preliminary finals at Queensland Country Bank Stadium tonight. We wait to see which version shows up.
Who really knows why this is the case? The first one to come up with what seems like it might be the right answer will receive a boxed set of Parramatta's four grand final wins in 1981-82-83 and '86 - in VHS format, to go with the times.
No-one expects teams to play well all the time, but the alarming thing about a team like the Eels - who did well enough overall to finish the regular season in the top four - is that the gap between their best and worst performances is huge and you don't expect that from the top teams.
At the top of Parramatta's form spectrum you've got their two regular-season wins against Penrith.
The Panthers only lost four games in total as they romped away with the minor premiership. At the bottom you've got losses to BOTH Wests Tigers and Canterbury.
In round 19 they lost 36-14 at home to Brisbane and five rounds later they beat the Broncos 53-6 away. Wacky stuff. I could go on, but it's giving me a headache and I don't even follow the Eels. Their supporters must get migraines.
The Eels would be largely forgiven if they managed to beat North Queensland and qualify for the grand final. And then, even allowing for the disappointment that comes with losing the biggest game of the year, there would - or should - be total forgiveness if they at least made the decider a genuine contest. If they were to go on and win it, then, by all means, drown them in congratulations.
After all, it's been a hell of a long time between drinks.
There has been a big debate this week about whether Parramatta's 40-4 win over Canberra in the second week of the finals, following on from the 27-8 loss to Penrith in the first week, meant a successful season regardless of what happened from here and justified Brad Arthur's position as coach.
It didn't and it doesn't.
There's a reason the Raiders barely made the finals in eighth place. They're an average team. They wouldn't have been in the finals at all had the Broncos not spectacularly imploded over the final rounds.
The Eels, on their best form, are genuine contenders for the title. Beating the Raiders should have been regulation and it was.
But that's all it was.
All they've done so far this finals campaign is lose to the top-ranked team in the eight and beaten the lowest-ranked.
What the team does from here will determine whether this season has been a success or not and whether Arthur, who has three wins and seven losses as coach of the Eels in finals, has justified his position.
Parramatta were having major issues with their outside backline at the time the Cowboys flogged them. You can't blame a 31-point loss on one part of a team's game, but through the middle third of the season their defence out wide was positively awful at times. The return of key personnel and some work done on remedying the problem has gone a long way.
This is a fascinating clash. The Cowboys are slight favourites, but only because of the home-ground advantage. It could go either way.
I thought that after back-to-back games against their arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters in the final round and first week of the finals that had to be both physically and emotionally draining South Sydney might run out of gas against Cronulla last week, but nothing of the sort occurred.
The Rabbitohs looked fresh and strong and pushed the Sharks backwards from the start.
It looked like being only a matter of time until they turned their domination into a scoreboard advantage and that is what happened. It was over as a contest by halftime and Souths went on to win 38-12.
But we all know it's going to be a vastly different and much more difficult challenge against Penrith in the second of the preliminary finals at Accor Stadium on Saturday night.
Souths are capable of winning, but they're going to have to be at their very best in attack and defence just to give themselves a chance.
A big part of that is obviously Latrell Mitchell doing Latrell Mitchell things. He's going to have to produce a minimum nine-out-of-10 game.
And at the same time the Rabbitohs must do something to make life more difficult for Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary. He can't just be allowed to put those terrifying bombs up unchallenged.
They have to put substantial pressure on him and cut down his time.
But that is just one element of Penrith's fabulous all-round game.
The problem for opponents is that the Panthers have got so much else to call on. And they're relentless.
Good luck trying to stop them winning it all from here.
