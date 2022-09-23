Insurance hit punishes drivers second time

ALTHOUGH it has been overshadowed by the Queen's death earlier this month, a climate bill passed the senate. Subsequently Australia now has climate targets for both 2030 and 2050 enshrined in law. This is a major achievement. Not only will it result in a safer future for our children and our natural environment, but it provides certainty for business, allows us to re-join the global push for decarbonisation and will benefit our economy. It has also been an historic example of collaboration and compromise, as the Greens, Independents and Labor MPs, in particular, have worked together to achieve this outcome. It's not nearly enough to avert the worst impacts of climate change, but it's a good start. Let's get on with focussing on climate solutions and beating our targets!