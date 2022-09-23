Insurance hit punishes drivers second time

LIVING in a world of takers, it is very difficult to understand how Big Brother keeps finding his way into our bank accounts.
Recently I was noticed by a fixed speed camera, travelling at 62km/h in a 60 zone.
This resulted in me being fined more than $100 and earning one demerit point on my licence.
I am first to admit that I deserved the fine and the loss of a point on my licence.
What I did not deserve was some time after this trivial offence, I tried to purchase a Compulsory Third Party Green Slip to reregister my car and was informed by the insurance company that the cost had risen approximately 80 per cent. I was also informed that this - let's call it second penalty - stays in place and on my insurance record for three years.
If this is not double-dipping and gouging by the government, then I for one would be very surprised.
This instance was not for me alone - if you have a recent traffic offence, no matter how trivial, then welcome to the club and get ready to pay twice.
For the record, I have not had a traffic offence in more than 20 years, I am 77 years old and consider myself a responsible and careful driver.
Maybe, just maybe, in my mind I must question how many people who cannot afford this impost are actually driving without insurance and putting us all at risk.
HO hum, here we go again: 8am on Thursday 22/9, yet another dingle at the notorious corner of Carrington and Robertson Streets at West Wallsend.
We have lost count of the number of vehicles, heavy trucks/trailers, motorbikes, cars etc involved in crashes that have occurred in the past 10-and-a-bit years since we moved into Robertson Street.
This is a terrible reflection on Lake Macquarie City Council as it has had plans "on the table" for more than a decade for a roundabout at this intersection. The council is notified every time a crash occurs.
Shame on LMCC.
PETER Dolan ('A signature move on climate', Letters, 21/9) doesn't so much mount a defence of the "World Climate Declaration" as make an appeal. It's the arguments made - not who makes them - that counts, he effectively says. A novel approach to properly assessing claims made in the name of science.
So what of the "arguments"? Apart from the title pages, the declaration runs to 44 pages. All bar one are devoted to a long, tortuous list of signatories. The six "arguments" appear on a single page, with no references. Well, they're not really arguments, but statements and assertions. CO2 is a plant food that gets a run. Another is that the signatories oppose net zero policies. As for the remainder, I'll save space and repeat the advice Adam Bandt gave a journalist during the election campaign - just look them up. Suffice to say they're in the "there's nothing to worry about" vein.
Because, let's be honest, this faux "debate" is not really about scientific arguments and evidence, is it? So much is shown by the fact that global warming antagonists, many of whom claim a fervent interest in the science, steadfastly refuse to describe the scientific evidence that would be sufficient to sway their opinion.
As I see it, the global climate action resistance movement is motivated not by science, but a deep hostility to "green left" politics, self-interest, or both. Many antagonists seem paranoid that climate change action will be the vanguard for a wider advance of "leftist" policies into our lives. In one sense, we should hope their fears are realised, because unless sustainability becomes the chief organising principle for human activity, our future is bleak indeed.
NEVER a truer word said, Scott Neylan ('East end belongs to us all', Letters, 20/9). East-enders, hey! Pretty soon the gates will go in and they will be locked so that the great unwashed from the burbs can't get in.
I have a standing joke with a mate who lives in town. We say he needs a visa to visit out of town venues and he always disappears early because he has to go through quarantine to get back in! And don't even get me started on the alcohol lobby and the newly titled letter writers who try to confuse us heathens with big words and long scientific explanations as to why lockouts work. (They don't).
It is really quite simple. The very small percent of people who misbehave on the grog should be responsible for their actions. The rest of us should not be penalised for the actions of the few.
I have said countless times that more police on the beat will go a long way to fixing the problem. If you behave yourself you have nothing to fear. No big words needed from me!
ALTHOUGH it has been overshadowed by the Queen's death earlier this month, a climate bill passed the senate. Subsequently Australia now has climate targets for both 2030 and 2050 enshrined in law. This is a major achievement. Not only will it result in a safer future for our children and our natural environment, but it provides certainty for business, allows us to re-join the global push for decarbonisation and will benefit our economy. It has also been an historic example of collaboration and compromise, as the Greens, Independents and Labor MPs, in particular, have worked together to achieve this outcome. It's not nearly enough to avert the worst impacts of climate change, but it's a good start. Let's get on with focussing on climate solutions and beating our targets!
WHAT a rude and condescending letter from Julie Robinson ('Horrific pain lives on for those left behind', Letters, 21/9). Her letter had no connection to the two very different subjects. Firstly, why did you even watch any of the coverage of Queen Elizabeth's passing and the celebration of her life? The Queen actually did represent the people of all her monarchy
She was also loved as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. As for the staff, secretaries, chefs, gardeners, vets, horse trainers and all the other staff who worked for her were all paid for their jobs.
As for putting in inverted commas that they used to be called servants, this was also very rude.The days of calling people servants is long gone. Of course the Queen had a lot of assistance in all the tasks she did every day for 70 years. The assistance was paid for, and a lot of staff became her friends. May she rest in peace.
As for the second subject: why try to connect institutional sexual abuse to the Queen? People can do more than one thing at a time. We can mourn the Queen and be outraged at sexual abuse at the same time. What happened to those young people was abhorrent and has to be talked about in a very caring way. Not connected to the Queen's funeral.
I HAVE mourning sickness.
HAVING recently visited my local supermarket, I find it very inconsiderate that the proclamation of public holidays did not warn the toilet paper suppliers and fresh food distributors of their intentions. These items were walking out because the shop was shut for one day.
IN the unlikely event that I become Australia's next head of state (replacing the King of England), I vow to work with the government to ensure all future public holidays are held exclusively on either a Monday or a Friday!
I'M sure someone out there will correct me if I'm wrong. Quite some years ago in an interview Prince Charles was asked if he was aware that a move was underway for Australia to become a republic and his reply was: "I'm surprised it's taken you so long!"
WHAT a stupid decision by Albo to make a day of mourning holiday for Australia. We were well represented this week by many Australians in the UK and now we had a holiday after the worst two years for business since WWII because of COVID. Many of which are already struggling to stay afloat. I don't know what you were doing at 11am on Thursday, but I certainly didn't give the minute's silence a thought.
BRIAN Wark (Short Takes, 20/9), you are certainly entitled to your opinion. Many First Nations people have a different view of the monarchy and England. A few unsavoury words by a young woman pale into insignificance compared to the assault, sexual assault, domestic violence and general drunken behaviour associated with some of the male NRL players. In my opinion, I am more concerned with those issues.
INTERESTING that Italian scientists have announced there is no climate emergency. Earth has had similar weather in the pasta. Mamma-mia, what's a matter you, Mr Flannery?
MAYBE the climate activists or the federal government can help explain the following: there are an estimated 25 billion trees in Australia, each absorbing 25kg of carbon dioxide per year, in total absorbing 625 million tonnes per year. According to UN statistics, Australia's greenhouse gas emissions are 582 million tonnes per year. It would appear we have already reached and surpassed net zero, so what is the problem?
