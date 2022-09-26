Why do young men shun uni? It can be hard to pin down

There is a theory in economics called pathway dependence. It says that a region can't magically become something else. From one year to the next, from one decade to the next, a region's economic trajectory is determined by its existing economic assets, especially the skills base of its residents.
The communities of the middle and upper Hunter are about to experience the realities of pathway dependence as coal mining shuts down over the next 20 years or so.
Fortunately the middle and upper Hunter districts have not been completely ravaged by the open cuts. Agriculture maintains a significance presence in these districts while the bones of towns and villages, built pre-coal, remain in place, although large slabs of flesh have been removed.
Importantly, the major regional centres, Muswellbrook and Singleton, have strong demographic profiles, and they host many of the ingredients necessary to evolve into successful regional cities of the future.
The latest release of census material, however, exposes a major problem for the middle and upper Hunter communities as they begin their massive transformations.
This problem is the dismal level of participation by young men in higher education.
To be fair to the young men of the Hunter, the reluctance of young men from non-metropolitan areas to enrol in higher education is common in lots of other developed nations, most noticeably the United States.
For Australia in general, female students now out-number male students by a significant margin. According to the 2021 census, for all Australia, males make up only 42 per cent of higher education enrolments.
For the Newcastle-Lake Macquarie urban area, the male share of university enrolments matches the national average, meaning there are only four male university students for every six female students.
We need to know more about the reluctance of young men to grab the economic and social benefits that a university education invariably delivers.
Away from Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, the reluctance of the Hunter's young men to go to university is even more disturbing.
At the 2021 census, throughout the non-metropolitan portions of the Hunter Valley, the number of women, chiefly young women, attending university was double the number for young men, 4844 females compared with only 2473 males, a ratio of 2 to 1. This is an arresting imbalance.
The 2 to 1 ratio is pronounced in the mining districts, in Muswellbrook and Singleton local government areas alike. Maitland and Port Stephens LGAs are a little better for young men, but not by much. The LGA of most concern is Cessnock, where young men comprise only 398 of 1361 local university attendees.
The reason why young men under-enrol in higher education is hard to pin down. It is simply not true, though, to say that young men pursue vocational education instead.
Indeed, for all Australia, young women make up 54 per cent of enrolments in TAFE and private post-school training. This dominance of enrolments in technical training by young women is repeated in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and across all districts of the Hunter Valley.
Of course, the coal industry has for decades provided lucrative employment for young men, including the opportunity for in-house training away from the formalities of higher education.
Yet only lobbyists and fools would predict that young boys now in school in the Hunter Valley will have access to well-paid, lifelong employment in coal. It is not fair to Hunter kids to pretend that they can land secure jobs without post-school qualifications.
A highly-skilled, university-educated local population is the best asset the Hunter can build for its pathway out of coal.
Moreover, it needs saying, the ticket that will give our children the best employment options, wherever in the world their life journey takes them, will carry a university crest, such is the direction the 21st century knowledge economy has headed.
Importantly, advanced skills and qualifications have become crucial in every sector: agriculture, forestry, water management, finance, retail services, health care, logistics, engineering, energy production and transmission, the lot.
It seems young women understand this. Time for the lads to catch-up.
