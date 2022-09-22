The Northern Star Hotel at Hamilton has applied to extend use of its outdoor area beyond its current allowed time of 10pm each night.
The Beaumont Street pub wants to allow music in the outdoor area of the venue on Friday and Saturday until midnight and Sunday to Thursday until 8pm.
It has also applied to Newcastle council for the outdoor area to be open to patrons until 3am Monday to Saturday and midnight on Sunday.
The pub's use of the outdoor area is currently restricted to 7am to 10pm each day.
Perception Planning, which prepared the application on behalf of business owner John Ramplin, said the changes complied with normal residential noise laws and were consistent with nearby venues. The applicant also sourced the approved use and hours of nearby venues through a Freedom of Information request.
"From review of the consents issued for the nearby pubs, hotels and food or drink premises of similar use, no venue has been restricted to the 10pm requirement, as specified on the subject consent," the application states.
The application said an acoustic impact assessment found the impact on the surrounding area would be "negligible" and any potential increase in noise or vibration impacts was proposed to be mitigated through acoustic fencing along the western site boundary.
The pub is licensed to operate until 3am Monday to Saturday and midnight on Sunday.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.