DRINKS REVIEW: Time to revisit Dubonnet Aperitif, the Queen's favourite tipple

Once you realise there are people posher than the Queen, it frees her up. Her obsessions were, after all, bogan. Racing, suss dogs, bashing around farms in utes. Managing problematic views in the family. But she was a regular person's idea of posh, which may explain the rush on her favourite grog. Dubonnet partners with gin in what is dubbed the Queen's Cocktail. It's a wine-based French aperitif that's blood-red and thicker than Andrew, a definite old person's drink but, hey, so was gin. If you give it a go, expect a sting of fruit and spice. Campari fans will embrace it like a public holiday, then wonder if they'll ever get it again.
BONDI: crowded beach, expensive real estate. It's the land of a million stereotypes, but the sandy suburb's eponymous brewery is one delivering plenty of pleasant surprises, at least.
It's a beer on a shelf in 2022, so the hazy tag is a given ("hazy stout" is surely weeks away), but this might be the first beer branded thicc in my fridge. Be careful what you Google.
Once you crack the can, the head is gone very quickly, leaving a tropical beast to "twerk all over your tastebuds". Given it's written on the can, you have to assume it's in a good way.
Beer's a spectrum, for sure. But when you talk about a hazy being thick (or thicc) the expectation is something like Garage Project's Sunrise Valley: think orange juice concentrate, with a density that makes light worry about how it will get home. Expecting the consistency somewhere nearer milk, it was a surprise to get a relatively thin pour. Minor gripe aside, it's a zesty beach beverage with a good thwack of body as sweet as any combination of willow and leather. Mosaic, Centennial and Amarillo evoke the same sunset on the label. You certainly won't regret popping one of these on a hot day, but you might need to delete your search history.
Matt Carr
CALENDARS have many familiar days of note - ANZAC Day, Mother's Day, Australia Day and Melbourne Cup Day and increasingly Americanisms like Halloween and Groundhog Day. More obscure are Australia's Lamington Day, Tartan Day, Burger Day and Receptionists' Day, and now I'm creating Rare Red Day beginning with this gamay from winemaker-viticulturist Tom Ward's Orange-based brand. Gamay is mainly grown in France's Beaujolais and Loire areas, little seen and deemed unsuited to Australia, although late wine guru Len Evans mystified his expert friends by planting it in 1976 next to his Loggerheads homestead in Palmers Lane, Pokolbin. Cuttings from these vines produced the grapes that made this 12% alcohol, ruby-hued, rose petal-scented red. The front palate shows spicy cherry flavour, the middle palate strawberry, quince jelly, mint and subtle mocha oak and a finish of savoury tannins. Drink now with antipasto. At swingingbridge.com.au and the Orange cellar door.
AGLIANICO has Greek origins, but 98% of world plantings are in southern Italy's Basilicata and Campania areas. It's rare here, but the Barossa and Adelaide Hills have vines. This Adelaide Hills red was made in the Hunter by Saddler's Creek winemaker Brett Woodward and is from a new range that honours Italian migrants who came to Australia to build a better life "with only a handful of dreams and a single suitcase". That's the heritage of Saddler's Creek owners the Laureti family. Frank and Wendy Laureti, proprietors of a Wetherill Park homewares business and Frank's accountant brother Serge and his wife Irina bought the business in 2015. This 14.2% alcohol red is deep purple and has berry pastille aromas and plush blackcurrant front-palate flavour. Maraschino cherry, briar, spearmint and vanillin oak show on the middle palate and ferric tannins play at the finish. At saddlerscreek.com and the Pokolbin winery. Ideal with veal ragu and cellar seven years.
