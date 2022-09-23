DRINKS REVIEW: Time to revisit Dubonnet Aperitif, the Queen's favourite tipple

AGLIANICO has Greek origins, but 98% of world plantings are in southern Italy's Basilicata and Campania areas. It's rare here, but the Barossa and Adelaide Hills have vines. This Adelaide Hills red was made in the Hunter by Saddler's Creek winemaker Brett Woodward and is from a new range that honours Italian migrants who came to Australia to build a better life "with only a handful of dreams and a single suitcase". That's the heritage of Saddler's Creek owners the Laureti family. Frank and Wendy Laureti, proprietors of a Wetherill Park homewares business and Frank's accountant brother Serge and his wife Irina bought the business in 2015. This 14.2% alcohol red is deep purple and has berry pastille aromas and plush blackcurrant front-palate flavour. Maraschino cherry, briar, spearmint and vanillin oak show on the middle palate and ferric tannins play at the finish. At saddlerscreek.com and the Pokolbin winery. Ideal with veal ragu and cellar seven years.