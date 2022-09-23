Newcastle Herald
DRINKS REVIEW: Dubonnet Aperitif; Hazy Thicc IPA from The Bondi Brewing Co; Swinging Bridge 2022 #009 Gamay; Saddler's Creek 2021 Single Suitcase Aglianico

September 23 2022 - 6:00am
DRINKS REVIEW: Time to revisit Dubonnet Aperitif, the Queen's favourite tipple

CROWNING COCKTAIL

Dubonnet Aperitif

Dubonnet, France, 14.8%

$40 (750ml)

Tim Connell

Once you realise there are people posher than the Queen, it frees her up. Her obsessions were, after all, bogan. Racing, suss dogs, bashing around farms in utes. Managing problematic views in the family. But she was a regular person's idea of posh, which may explain the rush on her favourite grog. Dubonnet partners with gin in what is dubbed the Queen's Cocktail. It's a wine-based French aperitif that's blood-red and thicker than Andrew, a definite old person's drink but, hey, so was gin. If you give it a go, expect a sting of fruit and spice. Campari fans will embrace it like a public holiday, then wonder if they'll ever get it again.

