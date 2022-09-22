Merewether coach Jamie Lind once had Sam Rouse tagged as captain of the party bus.
There was no doubting the fullback's talent. Lightning quick. Agile. Beautifully balanced.
But there is more to being a good footballer - and winning a premiership - than just talent.
"At training it would get to 6pm, then 6.10, 6.15 and they would all be standing around playing with themselves," Lind said. "They needed someone to tell them when to start stretching, when to go into the sheds, when to get out off the sheds. They had everything spoon fed to them."
In the past two seasons, the group - Rouse especially - have matured.
"Sam was captain of the party bus. Now he gets it," Lind said.
So much so, that Rouse was installed as captain
Now the 26-year-old has the chance to lead the Greens to their first premiership since 2011.
"It been a pretty long campaign over the past two years," Rouse said. "With last year getting cut short, we are so excited to be playing in a grand final and are ready to rock and roll. We know we can do something special."
With the 2019 Hunter Rugby Union season due to COVID-19, Rouse crossed codes and player for Western Suburbs in the Newcastle Rugby League.
"My dad and brother wanted me to stay there, but I my heart was at Merewether," he said "I wanted to win a comp with them. I came back and tried to lead by actions. Then when Kramer gave me the captaincy, I took a bit of ownership of the team.
"I have great people around me. Sam Bright has played 100 first grade games. Will Frost has been massive this year. Eli McCulloch is always good to bounce ideas off. There are some good leaders in the forwards too, Darcie Christie Johnston and BJ (Brendan Jackson)."
The season hasn't been without the odd hiccup. Rouse missed a month after he fell over at a pub and landed on a glass, sustaining severe lacerations in his lower back.
The accident happened during celebrations following a 19-7 win over arch rivals Wanderers.
"That was pretty hectic," Rose said. "I had internal stitches, a skin graft to fill the little holes and external stitches," he said. I was pretty devastated. I was finally getting some consistency with my footy. I had a bit of a weird year. In and out with injuries - COVID, then rib cartilage problem. It's all good now."
Hamilton captain Angus Brown is also in his first year leading the team.
However the Hawks' are strangers to grand finals.
They are gunning for a sixth straight premiership but first since 2019 - the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19 and last year's campaign was cut short by the pandemic.
Brown (centre), winger Fiso Vasegote, fullback Hamish McKie, hooker Steve Lamont and prop Geraint Weaver remain from the 2019 side, which thumped Wanderers in the decider
"We have a more chilled approach this time around," said Brown, who leaves Sunday for a stint in Ireland with Malahide.
"The focus is very much on us and how we play."
Hamilton led Merewether 21-0 after 30 minutes in the major sem-final only to succumb 28-26.
They also jumped out to a flyer against Wanderers, leading 20-0. Again they clocked off and the Two Blues got back to 20-12. However the Hawks found another gear to run away with the game.
"We are really good in the first 30 minutes," Brown said. "We just have to maintain it. If we play like it for 80 minutes we will be hard to stop."
In the women's grand final, minor premiers Wanderers take on Maitland.
