HAMILTON coach Marty Berry was in the same All Blacks squads as Grant Fox, John Kirwan, Joe Stanley, Buck Shelford and Zinzan Brook. All champions. The best in their positions. Game changers.
A utility back, Berry toured the United Kingdom with the Kiwis in 1986 and 1993, playing 10 matches. His lone Test was the famous 22-9 defeat to the Wallabies at Eden Park in 1986 - the last time the All Blacks lost to Australia at the hallowed ground.
The now 56-year-old played Super Rugby for the Hurricanes alongside Christian Cullen and Tana Umaga.
His centre partner for two seasons at club side Upper Hutt and at NPC level for Wellington was current Wallabies boss Dave Rennie.
Humble, Berry is not one to broadcast his achievements. The opposite.
"I don't really keep in touch with many of the old rugby boys. Everyone has their own life," he said.
Watch the way Hamilton plays and you get an insight into Berry's pedigree and background.
The Hawks' willingness to spread the ball. Forwards linking with backs, popping passes, running different angles. The ball always in motion. Players in support.
"The Hurricanes were like that. I played with the Wellington Lions who were like that and obviously the All Blacks. They always encouraged ball movement," Berry said.
"It is pretty stock standard if you look at the way most top teams play. I don't know why it hasn't filtered down.
"I have always played an open style of rugby, whether it be as a player or coach. I think everyone should be involved in the game. Just because you are a big forward doesn't mean you can't be skilful or have speed."
Berry is in his second season at Hamilton.
For 13 seasons prior, the Hawks had played the Scott "Bubba" Coleman way. They scored plenty of tries, but for the most part, it was death by suffocation. They wore teams down through a dominant set piece, field position and big, bulldozing forwards.
Under Coleman, the Hawks won eight titles and were beaten grand finalists in three. A juggernaut.
Coleman stepped up to the Hunter Wildfires in 2020 and this year shared the Shute Shield coach of the year award with Sean Hedger.
The Hunter Rugby Union season was cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and Hamilton captain Angus Brown said the year off had helped with the adjustment to Berry.
"It has been a different change but a good change," Brown said. "Our skill set has increased rapidly. It is all about offloads and keeping the ball alive."
Berry was happy with the Hawks' progress last season, before COVID cut it short 15 rounds in.
"This year, when we played Wanderers 27-24 in the mud at Passmore. We did some really good stuff but it looked in slow motion because of the mud. You could see that things were coming together," he said. "We have done a lot of skills training under fatigue. Everyone looks good when you have no one in front of you and are fresh as a daisy. When you are tired and have to make decisions, it is much harder."
The Hawks' expansive style faces the ultimate test against Merewether in the grand final on Saturday.
"To play our game, you need players in support to create options," Berry said. "If you haven't got players in support, you might only have one option to carry the ball. Then you get isolated."
Chisel a bit deeper and you discover that Berry also played in South Africa for Transvaal and had stints in Scotland, Ireland and Italy.
His gig before joining the Hawks was as backs coach at powerhouse Wellington club Marist St Pats, AKA The Red Machine.
While Berry is focused on steering the Hawks to a sixth straight title, his son Rocco will be lining up for rugby league club the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup grand final.
A centre like his dad, Rocco will return to New Zealand where he is contracted to the Warriors for the next two seasons.
However, Berry and wife, Andrea, are not ready to move on just yet.
"We are definitely interested in another season," he said. "We have some work here to do yet."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
