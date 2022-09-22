Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby Union, 2022: Former All Black Marty Berry has Hawks flying

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 23 2022 - 5:01am, first published September 22 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton lock Jack Chillingworth off loads a pass out wide during the Hawks' 59-24 demolition of Wanderers in the preliminary final last Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HAMILTON coach Marty Berry was in the same All Blacks squads as Grant Fox, John Kirwan, Joe Stanley, Buck Shelford and Zinzan Brook. All champions. The best in their positions. Game changers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.