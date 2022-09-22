Newcastle Herald
How many Newcastle Knights players will be involved in the rugby league World Cup?

By Robert Dillon
September 22 2022 - 10:00am
Dominic Young. Picture by Peter Lorimer

TOWERING winger Dominic Young shapes as the only Newcastle Knights player likely to be involved in the end-of-season World Cup tournament in England.

