TWO neighbouring properties on Merewether's exclusive beachfront strip are expected to attract a record sale price after hitting the market this weekend.
The owners are selling two homes in one line on the beachfront strip at 22 and 24 John Parade overlooking Merewether Beach.
While no price guide has been set at this stage for the homes at 22 and 24 John Parade, listing agent George Rafty of First National Newcastle said it is clear that it will be a new price record for residential real estate in Newcastle.
Earlier this year, 16 John Parade set a new sale record for Newcastle and Lake Macquarie when it sold off-market for a price believed to be $10.25 million.
"The exclusivity of this position, combined with the offering to the market of two properties at the same time, really does make this the most exciting listings Newcastle has ever seen," Mr Rafty said.
"It's two houses side by side being sold in one line to make it, in essence, nearly 1,200 square metres of land.
"It's beachfront and arguably the best street in Newcastle. There are only 10 houses that face that beachfront there so it is pretty special.
"Getting two properties side by side like that on John Parade, I've not seen that in my 30 years of real estate."
Owners Amanda Rose and Adam Sherman, who paid $3.5 million for the house at 24 John Parade in 2008 and secured the house next door for $2,150,000 four years later, are selling up to embark on an extended period of travel.
"It has the most amazing views up and down the coastline, and it's incredible having the beach as your front yard," Mr Sherman said.
"With the Bathers Way walking path on our doorstep and the new cycleway it has been a great lifestyle for staying active and leaving the car at home."
The couple has developed concept plans in collaboration with award-winning designer Chris Clout for a new compound-style home encompassing both blocks of land.
The plans include a top floor parents' wing, two swimming pools, an eight-car garage, half-court basketball court, gymnasium, music room and bar set across more than 1600 square metres of internal space and established gardens (STCA).
"We have amazing plans up for what would be a new residence that could be built on both, even though the current homes on the properties are both really good homes," Mr Rafty said.
The house at 24 John Parade is a renovated two-storey residence on a 588 square metre block with six bedrooms, a home office, two and a half bathrooms, two living areas, a double garage and upper deck that overlooks Merewether Beach.
The neighbouring property at 22 is a modern single-level home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an outdoor spa and a single garage that was rebuilt in 2016 as a luxury short-stay accommodation rental, The Beach House.
The house is occupied on average 186 nights per year and is currently rented at $1400 per night midweek and $1750 per night on weekends.
The property is listed for sale via expressions of interest with First National Newcastle's George Rafty in collaboration with Alexander Phillips of PPD Real Estate, Eastern Suburbs Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.