Newcastle cricketers Jason Sangha and Sam Bates both lost tight 50-over contests on Friday as the 2022-23 domestic season got underway.
NSW vice-captain Sangha scored eight runs late in a total of 7-277, but hosts Victoria (3-158) were awarded victory by three runs based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when bad light stopped play at St Kilda.
Sangha (0-14) was also hit for six by Matt Short at the end of the 29th over, which turned out to be the last ball of the men's One-Day Cup encounter.
Blues opener Daniel Hughes was named player of the match for his 117.
In round one of the Women's National Cricket League, left-arm orthodox spinner Bates took 1-34 for Victoria but Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 111 steered South Australia home with three balls and three wickets to spare in Adelaide.
The Scorpions finished 7-268 in reply to Victoria's 2-264, featuring twin tons for Ellyse Perry (117) and Annabel Sutherland (110).
MORE IN SPORT:
Meanwhile, players from across the greater Hunter region feature in multiple first XIs for Saturday's opening round of the Sydney grade competition.
Upper Hunter product Riley Ayre resumes at Randwick-Petersham after making his Sheffield Shield debut for NSW at the end of last season.
Maitland junior Jayden Park will help Mosman defend their 2021-22 title, Belmont's Toby Gray again lines up for finalists Northern Districts, City's Dylan Hunter has switched to Sydney Uni and Raymond Terrace wicketkeeper Max Farmer joins Fairfield-Liverpool.
Wests paceman Jeremy Nunan has been named for Blacktown alongside former Rosellas teammate Puru Gaur, but likely returns to Newcastle after a brief cameo in the state capital.
Hamwicks spinner Kain Anderson and Maitland batsman Will Fort are set to continue with Sydney CC.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.