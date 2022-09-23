Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket: Newcastle pair Jason Sangha, Sam Bates downed in tight 50-over matches as domestic competitions get underway

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 23 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Jason Sangha batting for NSW on Friday. Picture Getty Images

Newcastle cricketers Jason Sangha and Sam Bates both lost tight 50-over contests on Friday as the 2022-23 domestic season got underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.