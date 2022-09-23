Coach Paul DeVitis never doubted Newcastle Olympic's ability to lift when it came to the crunch.
Now he believes they can ride the high of "a spirited performance" in the elimination semi-final against Charlestown Azzurri as they face local rivals Broadmeadow in another do-or-die encounter.
The two sides face off in the NPLW Northern NSW preliminary final at Magic Park on Saturday with the winner joining premiers Warners Bay in the October 2 grand final.
The result came after Olympic had sustained back-to-back losses to Charlestown (4-1) then Magic (3-1) leading into the finals.
It also came after the 2020 premiers and champions had not beaten Azzurri in three exchanges this campaign.
Olympic face a similar scenario this weekend. Magic also beat them 4-2 and 3-1 in earlier encounters.
"That win last weekend has done us wonders," DeVitis said.
"I wasn't too worried with the end-of-season results that we had because I know that once you hit the finals, it's just a completely different scenario, and that comes with experience.
"So last week's win has brought a lot of confidence into the group, and even though Magic has beat us all three times we've matched up really well against them and played some really good football against them."
Both coaches have been forced to make changes to their line-ups.
Olympic midfielder Jade McAtamney is overseas while versatile Magic player Bella Carlisle is suspended.
"We've got to replace Jade and that's one question mark over what we will do," DeVitis said.
"She's pretty much played every game and has scored a lot of goals this year and she's the set-piece taker, so that's a big loss.
"I've got a few team A, team B scenarios. We've just got to decide where we want to play Jemma House. We've played her in the midfield a little bit this year and she's done really good there but we might need her up front."
The availability of Magic defender Jannali Hunter and Olympic striker Keea Parrish, who scored the 92-minute matchwinner last weekend, were pending concussion tests.
Olympic goalkeeper Natalie Wiseman (thumb) also remains in a full casualty ward while Magic attacking players Lucy Kell (back) and Chelsea Lucas (knee) were both nursing injuries.
The teams match up well across the park with the winner likely to come from the side which takes their chances. Magic put Warners Bay under plenty of pressure last weekend but could not capitalise.
"I watched their game and I don't think 6-1 reflects Magic," DeVitis said.
"They're very hard to play against and to score against. We might only get a couple of chances to score. They're very good on the counter attack and they've got a lot of quick girls up top."
Magic coach Jake Curley was not overly concerned with their semi-final result and has the advantage of drawing on fresh players from reserve grade, who have the weekend off after booking direct progression to their grand final.
"Olympic are well-organised," Curley said. "It's just about trying to prevent how many chances they have, and for us if we create pressure we've got to score goals from that pressure."
The match kicks off at 6.15pm.
In reserve-grade at 4pm, premiers Charlestown play Olympic.
The 13s, 15s, and 17s preliminary finals are being played at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.